The Philippine president fires the first ambassador by attacking staff





Mauro withdrew from Brazil in October after the video, which was allegedly taken by security cameras at the ambassadors’ residence in Brasilia and shown by a Brazilian news agency, showed a woman attacking someone who appeared to be a housekeeper. The Manila Department of Foreign Affairs said at the time that the unidentified victim had returned to the Philippines and was trying to reach him amid an investigation. Mauro has not publicly commented on the allegations. Duterte, whose six-year term ends next year, has read out the names of government employees and officers implicated in corruption and corruption in his TV appearances to highlight his campaign against abuse and irregularities. But Duterte, a former government prosecutor who has threatened drug suspects with death and is known for his explosive-laden outbursts, has faced criticism for the abusive behavior himself. In his televised comments Monday night, Duterte attacked Vice President Leni Robredo for criticizing governments for dealing with the coronavirus outbreak and the vaccination campaign. You seem to have an angelic face but a devilish mind, Duterte said, calling Robredo idiot’s attitude in his furious speech. Considering what he said was Robredo’s reminder that health workers should be treated well, Duterte said: You may die, but I will never abandon planes and you do not need to be redundant about it. Presidents and vice presidents are elected separately in the Philippines, resulting in candidates from rival parties like Duterte and Robredo who end up in the country’s top leadership and often clash in politics. Robredo has been a leading critic of Duterte’s bloody crackdown, which has left thousands of mostly poor suspects dead and led to mass murder appeals before the International Criminal Court. Addressing the wrong government employees, Duterte threatened to slap and humiliate them. In a televised speech last week, he suggested that the hands of the wrong anti-narcotics agents be broken with a hammer to give them a lesson. When I tell the secretary to leave us alone, you will be hit. “I humiliate people, especially those who steal money from the government,” Duterte said Monday. Human rights lawyer Chel Diokno said public humiliation of government employees and officials being prosecuted for grafting and corruption by reading their names on TV in a shameful campaign violates their right to a presumption of innocence, a process of regular and fair trial. Victims of Duterte’s tongue-in-cheek could sue him for defamation when he loses his immunity from lawsuits after his presidency, he said. It is really indecent and ironic that he has a lawyer and he should know better, Diokno said. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

