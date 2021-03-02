The Victorian Parliamentary Committee decided to announce the decision on the banning of Nazi symbols

Tomorrow morning, a Victorian parliamentary committee will announce its decision on whether swastikas and other Nazi symbols should be banned from appearing in public.

Dvir Abramovich, who chairs the Non-Governmental Anti-Defamation Commission, hopes the commission members “will take the high moral ground and say enough more”.

“I do not think the day is far away when we will see neo-Nazis marching in the streets of Melbourne CBD with neo-Nazi flags. And if we do not change the laws, nothing will stop them,” he said.

There was certainly nothing to stop a group of about 40 neo-Nazis from marching through the Halls Gap in January, wearing Nazi symbols and throwing Nazi salutes.

Victorian Prime Minister Daniel Andrews called it a “shortcoming in law” in 2019, when the state was similarly powerless to ban a planned neo-Nazi music festival in Melbourne.

In the end, public protest stopped the festival from moving forward. Shortly thereafter, the Victorian Parliament’s Legal and Social Affairs Committee began investigating whether Victoria’s laws of racial humiliation were appropriate for the purpose.

Today, the Prime Minister gave a strong allusion that he would be accepting of a recommendation to ban the public display of Nazi symbols.

“There is no place for those sights, there is no place for those symbols, there is no place for those attitudes and behaviors in a modern Victoria,” he said.

Numerous submissions to the investigation have argued that they do not say the level is too high to file charges and that sentencing sentences are too low.

Anti-Defamation Commission Chairman Dvir Abramovich says nothing will stop neo-Nazis holding flags from marching in the streets of Melbourne unless the laws are changed.

But Dr Abramovich said more legal means were needed to stop the growing threat of far-right courageous groups.

“They are posting, escalating, giving a signal to everyone that we will be ahead and at the center of the public stage,” he said.

Experts say the far right is getting bolder than ever

The Grampians meeting was a clear example. But there are others.

On Monday, a leader of a neo-Nazi group attacked a black security guard on Channel Nine, then uploaded the video online.

Two weeks ago, members of another far-right group in Albury-Wodonga posted videos of themselves threatening the workplace and home of people who had criticized them on social media.

After going underground in the wake of the Christchurch massacre, experts say the far right is back and bolder than ever.

“Leading individuals in these groups have always had neo-Nazi policies. They just hid them for pragmatic reasons,” said Andy Fleming, who runs the anti-fascist blog Slackbastard and has followed the far right for several years.

“For the most part, those claims have been abandoned.”

Victoria University academic Debra Smith is concerned that the potential for right-wing extremist violence is growing. ( ABC News: Daniel Fermer

Victoria University academic Debra Smith, who specializes in terrorism and political violence, said the tactics used by far-right groups had changed.

“Before the Christchurch massacre, there was a very strong strategy of moving the streets around the far right, a lot of protests, a lot of beach ‘salvage’, flag protests and these kinds of marches,” she said.

“This is a tactic in which they clearly feel the need to return, which means they are probably in a recruitment effort.”

‘The more divisive politics is, the better for the far right’

Dr Smith, who advises police and security agencies on violent extremist groups, said recruiters had nurtured resentment caused by the blockades, particularly in Victoria.

“I think the more divisive politics is, the better for the far right,” she said.

“They really thrive in environments where there is greater polarization and where clear messages about democratic principles are vague.”

A protester wearing a shirt with a logo of a right-wing group at a demonstration against the blockade in Melbourne in November. ( AAP: Erik Anderson

Andy Fleming agrees. “It would be a surprise if they did not try to take advantage of the dissatisfaction over the past year,” he said.

Dr Smith believes there has been a change not only in tactics but in tone and she worries that the potential for violence is escalating.

“One of the things we noticed that was really quite disturbing was a real change in the way the state is perceived,” she said.

“When we first started attending rallies, people would say to you, ‘The police are here to protect us.’ But 18 months later, it was: ‘The police are the enemy, the state is the enemy, the state is illegal.’

“This is something you see a lot in the movements that are going towards violence. If this translates into a violent attack, we do not know.”

Security agencies take far-right extremism more seriously

Australian Security agencies tried to target far-right groups after Christchurch.

Two days before the massacre, the Home Affairs department chief did not even mention far-right extremism as one of seven “assembled storms” threatening Australia’s national security.

Australia’s neo-Nazi threat ASIO CEO Mike Burgess says the “small cells” of right-wing extremists are gathering regularly to salute Nazi flags, inspect weapons and “spread their hated ideology”. Read more

ASIO says white supremacist groups now occupy about a third of its anti-terrorism resources, while the Joint Parliamentary Committee on Intelligence and Security is investigating whether the Commonwealth counterterrorism laws are appropriate for the purpose.

This week, Home Affairs designated its first far-right group as a terrorist organization in Australia UK-based Sonnenkrieg Division.

It’s the first such group to be added to the Australian list of banned organizations, dominated by Islamic groups such as ISIS and Al Qaeda.

The other Five Eyes countries, including Canada, are ahead of Australia in designating white supremacist groups as terror organizations, which gives police greater powers to apprehend and charge members before a atrocity is committed.

‘One of the hallmarks of a democracy is what it tolerates’

Victorians, meanwhile, are waiting to hear which state laws could be changed to curb the far right such as banning Nazi symbols.

Regarding that question, Mr. Fleming said he was ambivalent.

“We have experience with these kinds of measures being taken by various European countries, along with the criminalization of Holocaust denial. And that has stopped the development of the extreme right and the extreme right in countries like Germany,” he said.

“However, it also meant that those who would otherwise run to swing a swastika were forced to adapt. So they adopted new symbols.”

Dr Abramovich said failing to stop Nazi symbols would be a mistake.

“It sends a message to white supremacists that they still have a foothold in our country and also that our government is too weak or too indifferent to actually do anything about it,” he said.

“One of the hallmarks of a democracy is what it tolerates. And if we as a democracy are tolerating that, it says a lot about who we are.”