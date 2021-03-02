International
The Victorian Parliamentary Committee decided to announce the decision on the banning of Nazi symbols
Tomorrow morning, a Victorian parliamentary committee will announce its decision on whether swastikas and other Nazi symbols should be banned from appearing in public.
Main points:
- The investigation into the appropriateness of Victoria’s racism laws was spurred by a planned neo-Nazi music festival in Melbourne in 2019
- Victorian Prime Minister Daniel Andrews said the state had a “shortcoming in law”
- Some say banning symbols will simply encourage hate groups to adopt new ones
Dvir Abramovich, who chairs the Non-Governmental Anti-Defamation Commission, hopes the commission members “will take the high moral ground and say enough more”.
“I do not think the day is far away when we will see neo-Nazis marching in the streets of Melbourne CBD with neo-Nazi flags. And if we do not change the laws, nothing will stop them,” he said.
There was certainly nothing to stop a group of about 40 neo-Nazis from marching through the Halls Gap in January, wearing Nazi symbols and throwing Nazi salutes.
Victorian Prime Minister Daniel Andrews called it a “shortcoming in law” in 2019, when the state was similarly powerless to ban a planned neo-Nazi music festival in Melbourne.
In the end, public protest stopped the festival from moving forward. Shortly thereafter, the Victorian Parliament’s Legal and Social Affairs Committee began investigating whether Victoria’s laws of racial humiliation were appropriate for the purpose.
Today, the Prime Minister gave a strong allusion that he would be accepting of a recommendation to ban the public display of Nazi symbols.
“There is no place for those sights, there is no place for those symbols, there is no place for those attitudes and behaviors in a modern Victoria,” he said.
Numerous submissions to the investigation have argued that they do not say the level is too high to file charges and that sentencing sentences are too low.
But Dr Abramovich said more legal means were needed to stop the growing threat of far-right courageous groups.
Experts say the far right is getting bolder than ever
The Grampians meeting was a clear example. But there are others.
On Monday, a leader of a neo-Nazi group attacked a black security guard on Channel Nine, then uploaded the video online.
Two weeks ago, members of another far-right group in Albury-Wodonga posted videos of themselves threatening the workplace and home of people who had criticized them on social media.
After going underground in the wake of the Christchurch massacre, experts say the far right is back and bolder than ever.
“Leading individuals in these groups have always had neo-Nazi policies. They just hid them for pragmatic reasons,” said Andy Fleming, who runs the anti-fascist blog Slackbastard and has followed the far right for several years.
“For the most part, those claims have been abandoned.”
Victoria University academic Debra Smith, who specializes in terrorism and political violence, said the tactics used by far-right groups had changed.
“Before the Christchurch massacre, there was a very strong strategy of moving the streets around the far right, a lot of protests, a lot of beach ‘salvage’, flag protests and these kinds of marches,” she said.
“This is a tactic in which they clearly feel the need to return, which means they are probably in a recruitment effort.”
‘The more divisive politics is, the better for the far right’
Dr Smith, who advises police and security agencies on violent extremist groups, said recruiters had nurtured resentment caused by the blockades, particularly in Victoria.
“They really thrive in environments where there is greater polarization and where clear messages about democratic principles are vague.”
Andy Fleming agrees. “It would be a surprise if they did not try to take advantage of the dissatisfaction over the past year,” he said.
Dr Smith believes there has been a change not only in tactics but in tone and she worries that the potential for violence is escalating.
“One of the things we noticed that was really quite disturbing was a real change in the way the state is perceived,” she said.
“When we first started attending rallies, people would say to you, ‘The police are here to protect us.’ But 18 months later, it was: ‘The police are the enemy, the state is the enemy, the state is illegal.’
Security agencies take far-right extremism more seriously
Australian Security agencies tried to target far-right groups after Christchurch.
Two days before the massacre, the Home Affairs department chief did not even mention far-right extremism as one of seven “assembled storms” threatening Australia’s national security.
ASIO says white supremacist groups now occupy about a third of its anti-terrorism resources, while the Joint Parliamentary Committee on Intelligence and Security is investigating whether the Commonwealth counterterrorism laws are appropriate for the purpose.
This week, Home Affairs designated its first far-right group as a terrorist organization in Australia UK-based Sonnenkrieg Division.
It’s the first such group to be added to the Australian list of banned organizations, dominated by Islamic groups such as ISIS and Al Qaeda.
The other Five Eyes countries, including Canada, are ahead of Australia in designating white supremacist groups as terror organizations, which gives police greater powers to apprehend and charge members before a atrocity is committed.
‘One of the hallmarks of a democracy is what it tolerates’
Victorians, meanwhile, are waiting to hear which state laws could be changed to curb the far right such as banning Nazi symbols.
Regarding that question, Mr. Fleming said he was ambivalent.
“We have experience with these kinds of measures being taken by various European countries, along with the criminalization of Holocaust denial. And that has stopped the development of the extreme right and the extreme right in countries like Germany,” he said.
“However, it also meant that those who would otherwise run to swing a swastika were forced to adapt. So they adopted new symbols.”
Dr Abramovich said failing to stop Nazi symbols would be a mistake.
“One of the hallmarks of a democracy is what it tolerates. And if we as a democracy are tolerating that, it says a lot about who we are.”
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]