Covid-19: Church group violates alarm level 3 rules by meeting in South Auckland

The group gathered against the Level 3 rules at an address in Mngere East for a church service on Sunday. (Photo file)

A man has been interviewed by police and issued a written warning after a group of people gathered for a church service on Sunday, in violation of alarm level 3 rules.

Chief Inspector Jill Rogers, Manukau County Commander, said police received reports that the group had gathered at a Mngere East property for a church service.

Do you know more? Email [email protected]

Rogers said this involved many people who did not live there.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Repeated blockages can cause increased complacency, experts say

* Covid-19: Marathon drivers in South Auckland feel increasing pressure during blocking

* Covid-19: The Prime Minister says that the family of the KFC employee has contacted 15 times via text and telephone



A man spoke in the address about the dangers to the public posed by those who were not following the restrictions in the country and he was given a written warning about this violation.

Rogers said it was important that everyone did their part to reduce the risk of transmission to the community while respecting the restrictions.

This week, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has expressed her frustration with those who break the rules after it was revealed that members of the fourth family in the Auckland February group, Cases M and N, both seemed not to be selfless when they should have been.

The National Party has said it wants those who break the rules to be fined. Ardern said the responsibility was with the police.

A police spokesman confirmed that no fine had been given to churches that violated the rules.

He said: “It’s important to acknowledge that this report was received on Sunday – the first day Auckland returned to Level 3

This individual was interviewed the same day and educated about what the current restrictions meant and warned that any further report of violations could result in further action being taken, including prosecution if appropriate, he said.

Chris McKeen / Stuff There was smooth traffic at the Mercer checkpoint between the Waikato and Auckland regions on Monday afternoon.

The spokesman said enforcement will be considered when appropriate, especially in response to intentional and / or repeated violations.

As of March 2020, 834 people have been prosecuted, 5,587 people warned and 260 youth referred in connection with Covid-19 blocking violations, he added.

Police process 38,997 vehicles through checkpoints

Chief Inspector Rogers said a total of 38,997 vehicles had been stopped at Auckland border crossings between 6am on Sunday and 3.30pm on Monday.

Twenty-three thousand were processed at the Auckland-Waikato border on Sunday alone.

That was more than the Aucklands 72-hour blockade in February.

RYAN ANDERSON / STUFF Senior Sergeant Jonathon Chappell said teams at the Auckland-Waikato checkpoint processed the same number of people Sunday as they did during the last three-day blockade in total.

Rogers said delays at northern and southern checkpoints had been minimal since Monday, which was far from the long waiting times on Sunday.

A driver, who was blocked in line by Rangiriri at the Mercer checkpoint at a distance of 10 km for seven hours and 45 minutes, said the waiting times were unrealistic.

TOM LEE / STUFF Motorists traveling north to Auckland faced long delays to reach the Covid-19 checkpoint on the Waikato Highway after the city was placed in level 3 restrictions.

Others reported roadside toilets.

The limit was set at 6 a.m. Sunday after Auckland was moved to alarm level 3, and the rest of the country was set to alarm level 2.

This came after a new case of the Covid-19 community was reported in South Auckland a 21-year-old who had visited a number of places, including a gym and the Manukau Institute of Technology campus while being contagious.

A total of 583 vehicles have been returned since Sunday 293 to the northern checkpoints and 290 to the southern checkpoints.