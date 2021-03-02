The first Emirati ambassador to Israel arrives to begin the post

ERBIL, IRAQI KURDISTAN: Following a failed cross-border rescue operation earlier this month, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has threatened further military action against Kurdish fighters abroad and raised rhetoric against his secularist opponents at home.

Erdogan’s latest attack on the PKK, an armed group fighting for greater political and cultural rights for Kurds in Turkey, has quickly expanded to a new blow to the pro-Kurdish HDP political party as well as a war of words with Washington over its adherence to a temporary alliance with a branch of the Syrian Kurdish PKK in the fight against Daesh.

It all started on February 13, when Turkey launched an attack against the PKK in the Gara region of Iraqi Kurdistan. Following the clashes, 13 Turkish nationals, most of them police officers and soldiers held captive by the PKK since 2015 and 2016, were found dead.

Ankara said the PKK executed the hostages, but the group said Turkish airstrikes on the cave complex during the operation caused their deaths. (AFP)

Ankara said the PKK executed the hostages, but the group said Turkish airstrikes on the cave complex during the operation caused their deaths. Even when many Turks cast doubt on the government version of events, security agencies arrested more than 700 people, including HDP members accused by Erdogan of being official terrorist collaborators.

Using the same political logic, Erdogan also accused the US of supporting terrorism. What kind of NATO alliance is this? They (Americans) are still operating with terrorists, he said on February 22, referring to the US alliance with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) group in the campaign against Daesh in northeastern Syria. The main political entity in northeastern Syria is the Kurdish PYD, which was founded as the Syrian branch of the PKK.

Many analysts see the combination of home repression and the explosion against the US as a cynical attempt by Erdogan to divert attention from the bloody outcome of the hostage rescue operation.

Developments also come as the Turkish people continue to struggle financially, student frustrations spill over into violence, and the country management of the coronavirus crisis is rated 74th out of 98 by the Lowy Institute COVID Performance Index.

Aside from Iraqi Shiite militia groups, many of them Iranian-backed, PKK collaborators present in Sinjar will almost certainly oppose a Turkish military operation there. (AFP)

Erdogan and the Turkish government do not see the hostage rescue operation as a failure, Emily Hawthorne, Stratfor Middle East and North Africa analyst, told RANE. The flogging of patriotic enthusiasm and the crackdown on the HDP are a well-known tactic used by Erdogan to support the support of his nationalist base for anti-PKK operations.

She said the mileage that Erdogan could get out of the crisis was not unlimited. “If the PKK actually killed the hostages, it would help build domestic support in Turkey for more anti-PKK operations abroad and could strengthen Ankara’s commitment to more leeway in its Iraqi operations,” Hawthorne said. will not help much with negative Iraqi public opinion in the face of operations.

Clashes between Turkey and the PKK in southeastern Turkey with a Kurdish majority were significantly reduced in 2020, compared to the years when the Turko-PKK conflict (which began in 1984) flared up after the collapse of a ceasefire in July 2015. Fighting now takes place mainly in Kurdistan irakian.

Recently, Erdogan has threatened new cross-border offensives against the PKK in Iraq, including against its Yazidi affiliates in the Sinjar area. In January, Turkish officials met with the leadership of the Regional Government of Iraq and Kurdistan (KRG) and discussed, among other things, the removal of the PKK from the region.

However, in addition to PKK collaborators, Iraqi Shiite militia groups, many of them Iranian-backed, are present in Sinjar and will almost certainly oppose a Turkish military operation there.

Under these circumstances, Hawthorne suspects that Erdogan could effectively seek the death of those Turkish hostages to gain support from the Biden administration for another bloody offensive against the PKK.

The Turkish government has tried and failed for years to address the US government over its concerns about the PKK, she said. It is unlikely that the US will become more lenient with Turkey due to a particularly difficult and deadly operation in a decades-long war.

More generally, the Turkish government has issued repeated warnings of operations against the PKK. But if new incursions occur in Iraqi Kurdistan, or even a new attack on Sinjar, Hawthorne predicts that the further south the operations are, the more complicated the issue with the Iraqi government will be.

Her views are echoed by Kurdish analyst Gunes Murat Tezcur, President Jalal Talabani and a professor at the University of Central Florida, who believes the failed Gara operation is unlikely to have any impact on the Biden administration’s current policy toward Turkey. characterized by a divergence of interests at multiple levels.

These include US opposition to Turkey’s procurement of Russian S-400 air defense missiles and Turkish opposition to US co-operation with the SDF in Syria. Moreover, Tezcur said it is an indisputable fact that the Gara raid was a failure as it led to the death of all the hostages.

“Contrast with a successful rescue operation, such as the one carried out by Israel at Entebbe Airport in Uganda in 1976, is a guide in this regard,” he told Arab News, adding that one of the negative results of the Gara raids is that Erdogan will not be able to gain any political points in the country.

Erdogan has threatened new cross-border offensives against the PKK in Iraq, including its Yazidi affiliates in the Sinjar area. (AFP)

Nevertheless, the opposition cannot hold President Erdogan responsible for the loss of Turkish lives in light of the prevailing asymmetry of power in Turkey stemming from his governments’ domination of the media and the weakened parliamentary state.

Analysts also say Erdogan’s relentless attack on the HDP is part of a strategy, at stake since 2015, of demonizing and criminalizing its leadership by equating it with the outlawed PKK and denying it autonomy as a political party.

This strategy, which has had its ups and downs, has been very consistent for the last few years, Tezcur said. It holds the content of the MHP (Nationalist Movement Party), the junior partner of the ruling coalition, and aims to lead a wedge between the HDP and other Turkish opposition parties.

He also noted that the HDP has become more prominent to the government since the Turkish military and security forces have established stronger military leverage over the PKK in recent years, at least in part through technological developments such as the use of armed drones. sophisticated and deadly.

The government thinks it no longer needs the role of HDP messenger / mediator given its relentless military operations that significantly limit the PKK’s room for maneuver, Tezcur said.

As he envisions more Turkish incursions into Iraqi Kurdistan targeting PKK bases throughout the year, he doubts the Turkish military will open a new front by launching an unprecedented ground offensive on Sinjar.

The Turkish government has issued repeated warnings of operations against the PKK. (AFP)

At least three factors have led Tezcur to this conclusion. First and foremost is the presence of Iraqi Shiite military militia groups in the Yazidi homeland.

Then there is the considerable international concern and sympathy for the besieged Yazidis, who underwent a brutal genocide campaign by Daesh in 2014.

Finally, the distance from the border would make logistical support for a ground operation much more difficult for the Turkish army.

Among those who see the arrests of HDP members as Erdogan’s way of shifting the blame for the failure of the raid in Gara is Mohammed Salih, a Kurdish affairs analyst and doctoral candidate at the University of Pennsylvania Annenberg School of Communication.

Erdogan’s actions reveal impunity, both domestically and internationally, with which he can behave in an authoritarian manner, Salih told Arab News.

The Turkish leader will surely continue military incursions into Iraqi Kurdistan because foreign operations are now a safe way for him to divert attention from many problems in the country.

As for the Biden administration, Salih said that it has already made it clear, with its silence on the mass arrests and violations of Kurdish rights in Turkey in general, that the human and democratic rights of the Kurdish people in Turkey are practically non-existent. valid.

Tweet: @pauliddon

