The Karnataka Congress leader places the rolling in the padayatra plan

Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar on Monday launched his plans to undertake a padayatra or march in at least 100 constituencies across the state starting Wednesday.

Over the next 10 months, the Congress leader intends to visit these constituencies where the party lost the 2018 election, to identify its area of ​​weakness and then better its chances in the 2023 assembly polls.

However, fighting within the main parties mainly between Shivakumar and opposition leader Siddaramaiah in the state has damaged its prospects and plans to establish the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state.

Former Karnataka Prime Minister Siddaramaiah has refused to relinquish control of the party and remains a challenge for Shivakumar who seeks to mobilize support, end growing factionalism and pursue a framework-based approach ahead of the next election.

People familiar with the development said Siddaramaiahs’s considerable control over the affairs of the party and its lawmakers has left Shivakumar somewhat shocked and seemingly isolated.

There are no groups. We all belong to Congress. “We are all working to bring the ruling party to power in the state,” Shivakumar told reporters in the Kolar district on Monday, refusing to acknowledge the problem within the party.

The head of the State Congress is scheduled to start his payday on Wednesday from Devanahall, just outside Bengaluru, where he will hold meetings with workers before moving on.

Growing differences between the two top leaders of Congress were revived in the recent mayoral election, where the party lost the top seat to its ally Janata Dal (Lay) or JD (S).

It was two years ago that Congress and JD (S) teamed up to keep BJP away from the Mysuru corporation. JD (S) retained the post of mayors despite an agreement to submit the same to Congress this year.

The message was passed on to JD (S) and our party corporations in Mysuru but they did not go according to plan, said a Congress leader on condition of anonymity.

However, Congress corporations chose to support Janata Dal (Secular) despite orders from his top leadership as they feared losing power in the corporation, the leader added. The big old party feared that Janata Dal (Laik) would join hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party, in case the former withdrew their support.

Siddaramaiah rebuked Shivakumar and two other Congress lawmakers Tanveer Sait and former MP from Chamrajanagar R Dhruvanarayana after he lost control of the council in his neighborhood in Mysuru, people familiar with the matter said.

Both Sait and Dhruvanarayana headed to oversee the mayors’ polls and have now been summoned to Bengaluru on February 24 to explain their version of events.

Earlier, Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar had closed the horns for the Youth Congress elections, where the former had supported Raksha Ramaiah and the latter supported Mohammed Nalapad as contenders for the polls.

Nalapad was disqualified even though it won the highest number of votes, leading to more friction between the two main factions.

While the government led by BS Yediyurappa in the state has been forced to go backwards due to disagreement within its ministers, lack of funding and its inability to make the Center release more funding to the state, Congress has remained toothless until more now in its attack on the government. The squabbles within Congress had made them ineffective against the Yediyurappa government.

Siddaramaiah has also met with senior party leaders in Delhi to discuss ongoing tensions within the party, people familiar with the matter said. The two leaders aspire to become the next leading ministerial candidate, a Congress leader said on condition of anonymity.

The presence of congressional leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadras at the Shivakumars girls wedding on February 17 is being interpreted as support for senior commanders for the Vokkaliga leader, the congressional leader added.

Rahul is expected to attend Shivakumars padyatra sometime later this month.