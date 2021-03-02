85% of Indian women have lost promotion or promotion due to gender







Women working in India need to deal with the strongest gender bias in all countries of Asia and the Pacific, the findings show. They found that 85% of Indian women say they have lost a promotion, promotion or job offer because of their gender. This is significantly higher than the regional average of 60%.

While two-thirds of women surveyed say they are better than women were a generation ago, there is still a long way to go. In India, 22% of working women feel that their companies display a favorable bias towards men, compared to the APAC average of 16%.

The report measures how men and women perceive the opportunities available to them and shows that they often do not see things in the same way. While 37% of Indian women say they have fewer opportunities than men, 25% of men agree with this statement. Similarly, when it comes to pay equality, 37% of women say they are paid less than men, while only 21% of men say the same.

When asked about what hinders career advancement, 71% of working women and 77% of working mothers say that family responsibilities often influence their career trajectory. In fact, about two-thirds of working women (63%) and working mothers (69%) said they faced discrimination at work because of family and household responsibilities. Another hurdle is the lack of guidance through networks, according to 65% of women surveyed.

This has caused many Indian women to reconsider what they are looking for from an employer. While job security is critical for them, they are focusing more on the knowledge they will get about their job and the skills you will need for the job. 50% of women say they are looking for jobs where they will be treated as equals, while 56% seek recognition at work for what they do.

The things women demand from their jobs also include flexibility. Strong maternity leave policies are important for 55% of women and 56% would like the option of a part-time schedule. The option to continue working from home is the high-ranking demand for women in the workforce, along with increased flexibility.

