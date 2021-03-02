Women working in India still struggle with the strongest gender bias: Report





Gender equality may have improved over the years, but women working in India still struggle with the strongest gender bias in all Asia Pacific countries, a report says. According to the LinkedIn 2021 Opportunity Index, more women in India have experienced the impact of gender on career development when compared to the APAC region. “In India, more than 4 in 5 working women (85 per cent) claim to have lost a promotion, promotion or job offer because of their gender, compared to the regional average of 60 per cent,” the report said. The report showed that although 66 per cent of people in India think gender equality has improved compared to the age of their parents, more than 7 in 10 working women and working mothers think that managing family responsibilities often comes in the way of their career development. In fact, about two-thirds of working women (63 percent) and working mothers (69 percent) said they faced discrimination at work because of family and household responsibilities. LinkedIn commissioned independent market research firm GfK to conduct research between January 26-31, 2021. The online survey was conducted between the ages of 18 to 65 years. There were more than 10,000 respondents across the Asia Pacific region, from Australia, China, India, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines and Singapore. The survey included 2,285 respondents in India, of whom 1,223 were male and 1,053 were female. “Gender inequality at work and increased domestic responsibilities amid the pandemic have collectively made women’s jobs more vulnerable at this time,” Ruchee Anand, Director, Talent and Learning Solutions, India, told LinkedIn. According to Anand, it is the need of the hour for organizations to re-imagine their diversity practices and offer greater flexibility to carers in order to increase women’s participation in the workforce. “Reduced and flexible hours, more Saturdays and new opportunities to enhance skills and learning are critical offers that can help organizations attract, hire and retain more female talent,” Anand said. More than 4 in 5 (86 percent) Indians said they were negatively affected by the pandemic while 9 in 10 said they were affected by COVID-19 in terms of job cuts, pay cuts and reduced working hours. . Indian professionals remain resilient to recovery as 65 per cent of professionals expect the economy to improve by June 2021. Vocational learning and training is seen as necessary to prove their future career in this current climate. About 57 percent of Indians are actively seeking to learn challenging new skills such as Artificial Intelligence, Cloud Computing and Business Analysis and soft skills such as Creative Thinking, Problem Solving and Time Management, the report said. (Only the title and photo of this report may have been revised by Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is automatically generated from a shared source.)

