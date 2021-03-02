French submarines all but closed after the progress of negotiations





The deal – which has yet to be finalized by the government – includes the ongoing construction of the Osborne Naval Groups shipyard in Adelaide, the development of Lockheed Martins combat systems, a test facility and detailed design completion. Loading This will allow the pressure body for the first submarine to be built in 2024. The first submarine is not planned to become operational until the mid-2030s. The Morrison government had grown increasingly concerned about cost eruptions, slippages and commitments to use local contractors. Prime Minister Scott Morrison in recent weeks appointed Vice Admiral Jonathan Mead and Commodore Tim Brown to look at alternative options for the submarine fleet, including conventional long-range submarines that Swedish company Saab Kockums has offered to the Dutch Navy. While government sources had not ruled out going with an alternative to submarines built by France, they acknowledged it was unlikely. The government is expected to take months to formally sign the new proposal. A separate agreement in principle, likely to be signed in the coming weeks, will require Australian content to agree on each phase of work to achieve the commitment of Marine Groups to spend 60 per cent of the cost of the program within Australia during the life of the project Australian Chief Executive Officer John Davis said he and Mr Pommellet had very constructive and welcoming meetings with defense ministers and officials during his visit to Australia last week. I believe significant progress has been made in the joint plans of the Commonwealth government and Maritime Groups to continue to create Australian jobs, he said. The Naval Group expects to be able to contractually cement that joint commitment with the Commonwealth and build even greater sovereign capabilities in Australia. Sydney Morning Herald AND Age last year revealed that Defense officials knew that attack-class submarines would cost nearly $ 80 billion by 2015 – before the Naval Group was elected – despite publicly declaring at the time the estimated price was $ 50 billion. Loading The estimated cost has since risen to about $ 90 billion. Marcus Hellyer, a senior analyst at the Australian Institute for Strategic Policy, said it was still possible for the government to choose an alternative, but the Coalition government has raised its credibility in the French structure. The more you walk this path, the more money you will spend – you are reaching over the $ 2 billion already spent on this project, he said. There is also the stifling cost of time. Anthony is the foreign and national security correspondent for The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age. Most viewed in politics Loading

