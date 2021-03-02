Drug deaths in Scotland: Doctors support decriminalization and consumption chambers





Doctors have said that decriminalization of drug use should be seriously considered in order to help address the “national urgency” of drug-related deaths in Scotland.

This comes after 1,264 drug-related deaths were recorded in Scotland in 2019, a 6% increase in 2018 when 1,187 drug-related deaths were recorded, according to data from the National Records of Scotland (NRS).

The 2019 rate of deaths involving substance use in Scotland was higher than in any other EU country, and more than three times in the UK as a whole. The Royal College of Physicians of Edinburgh also recommends the introduction of a drug consumption room and a heroin-assisted treatment program at all major centers in Scotland. READ MORE: Call for 20 million funding for drug rehabilitation ahead of ‘new set of horrific statistics’ In a report published on Tuesday, the Royal College of Physicians of Edinburgh said the Scottish Government and the UK should work together to build a consensus and should view drug-related deaths as a matter of public health and not a political issues. Professor Angela Thomas, interim President of the College, said: “Our report follows the latest finding from Scotland National Records that the number of drug-related deaths in Scotland increased by 6% during 2019. “Every death represents the life of someone who had friends, family and support networks who cared a lot for them, which is absolutely heartbreaking. “Many of the College’s friends and members regularly treat and consult with people who use drugs, and I know the latest NRS data will be of great concern to them. “Our report proposes some key interventions that can be undertaken now, including the introduction of a drug use chamber, and a heroin-assisted treatment program in all major centers in Scotland as we already see in the Glasgow pilot scheme. “The decriminalization of drug use should be considered in Scotland and the college will encourage the UK Government and the Scottish Government to work together in this key policy area.” The college said it supports targeted harm reduction measures including the administration of Naloxone, an emergency antidote to treat victims of drug overdose, which is protected by the Drug Death Task Force. The report makes a number of recommendations including that the UK Government and the Scottish Government should work together to address the socio-economic factors associated with drug use. He also said that medical leaders should support educational initiatives that maximize the involvement of all medical sectors in managing drug and alcohol addiction problems. Prof. Roy Robertson, GP and Professor of Addiction Medicine at the University of Edinburgh, said: “The excessive number of drug-related deaths in Scotland is a national emergency, indicating a lack of investment in drug services.” He added: “Urgent investment and policy responses require a collaborative approach between the government, public health agencies, political parties and doctors dealing with the crisis on the front line. READ MORE MORE: Drug death rate in Scotland at record high Kit Malthouse, UK Minister for Crime and Policing, said: “There are no plans by the UK Government to decriminalize drug possession. “It would not eliminate the crime committed as a result of the illicit trade, nor would it address the damage associated with drug addiction and the misery it can cause to families and communities. “The government is committed to working with the administration transferred to Scotland to tackle drug abuse and in 2020 I held a UK drug summit in Glasgow with a UK Ministry of Medicine follower in September, bringing together a range of experts. ” Scotland Drug Policy Minister Angela Constance MSP said: “Every drug-related death is a tragedy and affects individuals, families and communities across Scotland. “I have been engaged with the medical community and hope to work with the Royal College of Physicians as we advance heroin-assisted treatment and other work in harm reduction. “As the report says, there are no simple or quick solutions to complex and lengthy drug-related issues, but we have made an additional prej 250 million investment over the next five years, as well as an additional milion 5 million “in the current financial year, to address drug abuse and look at any approach that has a strong evidence base that may be able to help save lives.”







