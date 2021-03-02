Festival International selects three visual artists for the 35th annual event

The International de Louisiane Festival announced on Monday, March 1, that three artists have been selected as their Official Visual Artists for the 35th annual event.

Unlike previous years, Festival says they decided to bring together multiple artisans from different backgrounds and media to create a piece of bespoke artwork that is unifying and unique.

This year’s artists include Neka Mire, Jerome Ford and Luann Duhon.

The International Festival says organizers are planning a discovery of the artwork for this spring.

Below are short biographies offered by this year’s International de Louisiane Festival of Official Visual Artists:

Louisiana International Festival Le S. Peace

Neka S. Mire is a Chitimacha bead artist and river cane weaver. Neka started beads as a child in 1993 at the Chitimacha Tribal School and continued to expand her art over the years. In addition to weaving with beads and cane, she also designs crochet accessories, practices finger weaving, tablet weaving and ink weaving.

Dedication and great talent have given her the opportunity to share the traditions of her culture with near and far audiences. She continues to learn and share the techniques of her Chitimacha ancestors and tribal members.

I feel very honored to be one of the artists to work in art for this year International Festival, and to work with Jerome Ford and Luann Duhon. Tha Neka. The bedding I woven for the International Festival is the first mattress I have ever made. The variable directions of the lines represent how music affects each of us individually and together when music, movement and life come together.

Jerome Ford

Louisiana International Festival Jerome Ford

Jerome Ford, the painter from this particular collaboration, was born and raised in New Orleans and this is reflected in his living work of art. As a child growing up in Lower 9th Ward in New Orleans, Ford claims to have found that his most enjoyable experiences included designing and creating.

After graduating from LSU, where he studied painting, drawing, and printmaking, Ford taught in the New Orleans Talented Visual Arts Program until 2006. Hurricane Katrina drove Jerome to relocate to his city wives of Opelousas birth, where he continues to teach in the Talented Program His impact on the lives of children and the creative community are admirable. At night, Jerome can be found painting in his studio.

As a cultural arts organization, Festival International was drawn to Fords style and the themes found in his work. His inspirations and ideas come from real-life experiences, including his travels and learning about cultures.

Festival International is a world-renowned entity and being selected to collaborate with two great artists to create this year’s artwork at the festival is a milestone in his career. explained Jerome. Our design will include symbols that illustrate unity and community.

Luann Duhon

Louisiana International Festival Luann Duhon

A potter for more than 40 years, Duhon has been part of the cultural event since its inception over 30 years ago. From volunteering to providing transportation for artists, to selling art and assisting with the production of the March des Arts area, Luann and her husband, Jimmie, know and love the festival from many angles. The event organizers are excited to have Luanns talent behind the official artwork for 2021.

With nature as a common theme in her work, Luann enjoys horse hair raki and mixed fish and birds with mixed media. Duhon is also a certified floral designer. She has raised her family by holding important roles in local arts organizations, including a hand in founding the Guild Crafts Guild.

Luann grew up near Cincinnati, Ohio, where she began her first class in 1978. She came to Lafayette, Louisiana in 1981 to attend the USL, where she would meet her future husband and be welcomed into his family. great Cajun. Community involvement and collaboration with other artists are important components of Luanns life, so this recent collaborative experience was a perfect fit.

We hope to be together again, both this spring and personally in the future. said Scott Feehan, Executive Director of the Festival. We hope you will join us in supporting the celebration this spring, just like every year. Stay tuned for many exciting announcements, including the discovery of our great works of art 2021 and musical formations! The festival is taking Lafayette this April in new ways.

