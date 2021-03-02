



PARIS chemical munitions experts have been compiling information for years that the Syrian government has used these banned weapons against its people, a war crime that has so far gone unpunished and has been ridiculed by President Bashar al-Assad. . Now the first criminal investigations targeting Mr. Al-Assad and his associates on the use of chemical weapons may begin soon. In a big step to hold Mr. responsible. Al-Assad and his entourage for some of the worst atrocities committed in the decades-old conflict in Syria, judges in a special war crimes unit at the Frances Palace of Justice have received a complaint about chemical weapons attacks in Syria , set up by three international human rights groups. The appeal, which the lawyers said the judges would likely accept, requires a criminal investigation into Mr. Al-Assad, his brother, Maher, and a host of senior advisers and military officials who formed the chain of command.

Along with a similar complaint filed in Germany last October, the French complaint, filed Monday and made public on Tuesday, opens a new front aimed at ensuring that some form of justice for chemical weapons crimes is obtained. on Mr. Al-Assad and his hierarchy. If nothing else, criminal investigations in France and Germany could greatly complicate the future for Mr. Al-Assad, who has emerged largely victorious in the Syrian war, but with a pariah status that has blocked the international aid needed to rebuild his country. Obtaining such assistance may become even more difficult if Mr. Al-Assad and his upper echelons are defendants in war crimes prosecutions in European courts, even if they consider such proceedings illegal. Nor are the millions of Syrians who fled to Europe and elsewhere as refugees likely to return home. Steve Costas, the group’s senior lawyer who filed the grievances in France, said he focused on the August 2013 events in the town of Douma and the East Ghouta region near Damascus, coordinated attacks that the U.S. government said killed more than 1,400 people, making those worlds the most deadly use of chemical weapons in this century.

The victims of those attacks, who inhaled nerve agent sarin or chlorine gases from the bomb, are just a handful of the estimated 400,000 people killed since the start of the war in Syria in March 2011.

More than 300 chemical weapons attacks in Syria have been documented by experts, including photographs and videos of adults and children, captured by convulsions, gasping in the air and often suffocating. Many of these images have been published and shocked the world. To date, no one has had to answer for them. We want the French to conduct an independent investigation and ultimately issue arrest warrants against those responsible for these crimes against civilians, said Mr Costas, a senior lawyer with the Open Society Justice Initiative who is located in London. We know that high-level perpetrators will not be arrested soon, he said. But cases need to be built now, he said, to ensure future prosecution. The other two participating groups are the Syrian Archive, a documentation center in Berlin and Syrian Center for Media and Freedom of Expression, with headquarters in Paris. Among the witnesses they may bring, they say, are not just survivors of the attacks, but former members of the government who have been linked to the banned chemical weapons arsenal or have knowledge of its operation.

The census comes amid speculation over moves by some countries to seek closer ties with Damascus, an informal acknowledgment that Mr Al-Assad has not been defeated. Hasshtë also talked about planning a reconstruction phase, which would provide important contracts and facilitate the return of refugees. But Western countries, even those that have received a significant number of refugees, are convinced that impunity for crimes is not an option for any future peace deal or normalization. So far, only limited steps have been taken to bring any elderly Syrian to justice. Russia and China have blocked the way to the International Criminal Court for any prosecution of Syrian atrocities using their veto in the United Nations Security Council, which could give the ICC jurisdiction. After 10 years and all these crimes, there is no reaction from the international community, so the victims themselves are trying to knock on all the doors, said Mazen Darwish, an activist and former prisoner from Syria who founded the Syrian Media Center and Freedom of Expression. People are dying every day, he said.

In the absence of any international tribunal having jurisdiction over Syrian crimes, part of the accountability effort has been going on for some time. Several countries, including Germany, Sweden and France, are prosecuting or have already convicted individuals found in Europe many Syrian refugees. They have been mostly members of the lower echelons of the Islamic State or the Syrian security forces, accused of human rights abuses.

But the complaint filed in Paris, and a similar one filed by the same group in Germany, is aiming for the first time at the Syrian government’s high level on the issue of chemical weapons for both past attacks and what the complaints call a secret program that flagrantly violates international law. The groups’ complaint in Germany was filed in October before the federal public prosecutor in Karlsruhe. It focuses on the sarin nerve agent attack in Eastern Ghouta in 2013 and the rebel-held village of Khan Sheikhoun in 2017. France and Germany accept a form of universal jurisdiction, which gives their national courts the power to prosecute individuals accused of horrific acts committed anywhere. Mr Costas said the Frances law on corporate liability could also provide the justification for presenting evidence to companies that supplied chemicals and equipment to Syria for its banned chemical weapons arsenal. The United Nations and the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons are conducting investigations after the 2013 attack in Syria, but the evidence they gathered has never led to any liability and has never identified the perpetrators by name. The request for a criminal investigation is based in part on a two-year study of Syria’s chemical weapons program that goes beyond what other international investigations have done, Mr Costas said. The study relied on a variety of sources, he said, including deserters, former insiders, employees, engineers and people directly or with knowledge of the program.

Gregory Koblentz, a chemical and biological weapons expert and professor at George Mason University who reviewed the study, said that while there was plenty of open source material, it brings to light new information from deserters and insiders. Mr Koblentz called it the most comprehensive and detailed account of the Syrian weapons program available perhaps outside the intelligence services. It draws new details into the chain of command and shows how big and complex this program was. And can name names. The complaint filed in Paris also makes extensive use of the Syrian Archive, which has stored more than 3 million videos sent by activists from Syria. It also relies on data from the Global Institute for Public Policy, a research group in Berlin. Tobias Schneider, a researcher at the institute, said he had verified 349 attacks in the past decade, significantly more than has usually been known. In contrast, the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons has studied only 39 attacks because of what the organization has described as limited resources. Mr Dazen, who spent three years in prison in Syria and now lives in Paris, said the fight against chemical weapons was more than attacks in his own country. If they are not evicted, no country will be safe, he said. What’s next? They can be used on Champs-lyses.

