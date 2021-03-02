Beijing could tighten its grip on Hong Kong through electoral reforms





China’s central government may be willing to ignore international protest over its crackdown on Hong Kong as it reportedly weighs further action to strengthen its control over the city, an analyst told CNBC on Monday. Last week, the media included here Reuters AND South China Morning Post reported that Beijing could consider changes to Hong Kong’s electoral system that could limit pro-democracy politicians and prevent them from running in local elections. The reports came as Xia Baolong, director of the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council of China, said in a statement Statement in Mandarin translated by CNBC that the “legal gaps” in Hong Kong must be closed so that the city is run only by “patriots”. Xia said one of the reasons Hong Kong saw an anti-China movement was because the city’s important institutions were not fully supported by the patriots. One way to ensure that only those most loyal to China govern Hong Kong is to improve the city’s electoral system by closing the relevant legal gaps, he added. This photo taken on December 19, 2017 shows the Chinese (above) and Hong Kong flags hoisted in Hong Kong. Anthony Wallace | AFP | Getty Images John Marrett, senior analyst at risk consultancy Economist Intelligence Unit, said Beijing has already made some moves to keep the opposition in Hong Kong. “It is obvious at night that they are going much further in proposing these electoral reforms, the details of which we have not yet seen,” he told CNBC’s “Roads Signs of Asia” on Monday. “But it says something about their fears of a subsequent resurgence of political instability, social unrest in the city and speaks to their lack of concern about international protests over Hong Kong,” he added. Hong Kong is a former British colony that returned to Chinese rule in 1997. The city is governed by a “one country, two systems” principle that gives it greater autonomy than other Chinese cities, including limited rights. of elections. The Hong Kong government has banned at least 12 pro-democracy candidates from running in the city’s by-elections. postponed for one year until September 2021. The government cited the pandemic as the reason for the delay. In addition, four opposition lawmakers were fired by the Hong Kong Legislative Council in November last year, leading others to resign in protest. reported Reuters.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos