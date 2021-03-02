BJP MP Nand Kumar Singh Chauhan dies





Six-term member of Lok Sabha, survived by his wife, a son and two daughters



Nand Kumar Singh Chauhan, BJP member Lok Sabha from Khandwa in Madhya Pradesh, died at a hospital in Gurugram, family sources said on Tuesday. He was 69 years old. The six-term MP, who suffered from COVID-19 and was airlifted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram last month in critical condition, breathed his last late Monday, sources said. He is survived by his wife, a son and two daughters, a BJP spokesman said. His last rites will be performed at his ancestral site Shahpur in Burhanpur district on Wednesday, his son Harshvardhan Chauhan said. The leader began his political career in 1978 by the Shahpur Municipal Council and was later elected as a member of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly. He was an MLA from 1985 to 1996. He was re-elected as a member of Lok Sabha in 1996 and re-elected in 1998, 1999, 2004, 2014 and 2019. Nand Kumar strengthens BJP in MP: Prime Minister Modi Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed his grief over the death of veteran BJP leader Nand Kumar Singh Chauhan and said former party president Madhya Pradesh will be remembered for his contributions to parliamentary procedures and organizational skills. “Saddened by the fall of Lok Sabha MP from Khandwa Shri Nandkumar Singh Chauhan Ji. He will be remembered for his contribution to parliamentary procedures, organizational skills and efforts to strengthen the BJP throughout Madhya Pradesh. Consolations to his family. Om Shanti, “Mr. Modi wrote on Twitter. CM comforts death Madhya Pradesh Prime Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed grief over the death of the BJP leader. In a tweet, CM said, “Nandu Bhaiya (as he was widely known) gave his best to the party as president of the BJP state. His mortal remains will arrive in his predecessor village today. I offer my respects to “Former Union Minister and senior BJP leader Uma Bharti and State Congress chief Kamal Nath also comforted the parliamentarian’s death.

You have reached your limit for free articles this month. The benefits of reconciliation include Today’s newspaper Find the mobile-friendly version of the daily newspaper articles in an easy-to-read list. Unlimited access Enjoy reading as many articles as you want without any restrictions. Personalized recommendations A select list of items that match your interests and tastes. Faster pages Move normally between items as our pages load instantly. desk A counter to see the latest updates and manage your preferences. Briefing We inform you about the latest and most important developments, three times a day. Support Quality Journalism. * Our digital subscription plans currently do not include email, crossword puzzles and printing.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos