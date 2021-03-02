International
Electoral Justice Law Divides Congress – National & International News – MON 1Mar2021
The Electoral Justice Bill divides Congress. Single-dose vaccines come on Tuesday. New charges against Myanmar leader following deadly protests. China savagely targets victims of Uyghur sexual abuse.
NATIONAL NEWS
The Electoral Justice Bill divides Congress
Congressional Democrats are proposing a nationwide radical overhaul of voting laws that will hit voting barriers that proportionally affect poor and minority voters. The proposed reforms include an end to voter ID laws, reducing restrictions on early voting and absenteeism, curbing party administration and mandating reporting of “dark money” donors.
Republicans have exploded the bill as an unjust federal interference in state electoral control. It is worth remembering that, just a few weeks ago, Republicans in both state and federal levels were raising dozens of legal challenges to changes at the state level in election procedures across the country.
The bill comes at a critical moment for both parties. With Republicans in control of most state houses, the party will have major influence in the upcoming restoration of congressional constituencies. Only gerrymandering can change the equation until the GOP regains control of Congress. Republican-controlled states are also weighing in on further voting restrictions, including the right to early and absent voting, as well as new voter ID laws. Democrats say the new laws will place the greatest burden on minorities, whose votes were crucial in putting Democrats in control in Congress.
White House: Single-dose vaccines coming Tuesday
Over the weekend, the COVID vaccine with a single from Johnson & Johnson gained FDA approval. The Biden administration now says the distribution of the shootings will begin tomorrow. Officials in the US and abroad have high hopes for the vaccine. The fact that it does not require freezing like the Pfizer vaccine should make distribution and storage easier.
When announcing the deliveries, the White House also took the opportunity to encourage minorities to be vaccinated. Whether because of long-standing suspicions at the U.S. medical institution or because of unequal distribution, the data show that vaccinations among minorities are not where we ultimately want them to be. About 400 vaccination centers will be opened across the country in communities with high minority populations to increase access. Officials are also using mobile units to reach more remote communities.
INTERNATIONAL NEWS
Myanmar: New charges against Suu Kyi a day after deadly protests
Yesterday, Burmese police killed 18 protesters in several cities across Myanmar. Police used live rounds and tear gas against demonstrators in the deadliest day of protests since the coup of 1 February.
Today, ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi appeared in court via video. Suu Kyi has not appeared in public since her arrest. The military junta previously accused Suu Kyi of an import violation for possession of two hand-held radios. They then accused him of violating environmental laws. In court today, two more charges were added. The first charge is a violation of a colonial-era criminal code that prohibits the dissemination of information that could trigger fear or alarm or disrupt public order. The second was a telecommunications violation.
Suu Kyi’s lawyer said she appeared healthy in the video.
Uighur genocide: Beijing savagely targets Uighur women alleging sexual abuse in camps
About a month ago, many Uighur and Kazakh minority women came forward to talk about the horrific systematic rape and sexual abuse in China’s Uyghur “re-education” camps. Among the charges were organized rapes of Uighur women by guards and ethnic Chinese men. The women who had spent time in several different camps gave very similar and specific evidence of other forms of torture and sexual abuse they and others suffered in the camps.
Recently, the US government and the Canadian and Dutch parliaments officially declared the Chinese treatment of Uighurs as genocide. In response to accusations and statements of genocide, Chinese officials resorted to horrific personal attacks against some of the victims of abuse.
Officials named some of the women, revealing private medical records and alleged information on women’s fertility. They charged some of the women with intercourse and one with sexually transmitted diseases. This, they said, showed that the women were of bad character and worthless witnesses.
This echoes the comments of an official in Xinjiang Province last month, speaking of a witness: “Everyone knows about her inferior character. She is lazy and loves comfort, her private life is chaotic, her neighbors say she committed adultery when she was in China.
