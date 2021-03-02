The initial ban on Facebook news proves a blow to consumers, not regulators





February 22, 2021, Facebook announced would restore access to news media content in Australia. This decision was taken after the Australian Government agreed changes within the regulatory regime she will; take into account existing agreements between platforms and publishers, allow mediation before arbitration; and include additional lead time before platforms were defined as covered by the code. Days ago, Facebook announced it would limit the sharing or viewing of local and international news content in Australia in response to the Morrison Governments ’move to fix the relationship between the tech giant and the news media. Forrester had already predicted that by 2021 nationalist economic policies, regional free trade partnerships, restrictions on the state in which companies do business, growing claims to sovereignty, the environment and other geopolitical turbulences would accelerate fundamental changes in consumer behavior. all over Asia Pacific and the world. The negotiation code for the Australias media is just another example. Developed in early 2020 after three years of consultation, the aim of the Australian Governments was to create legislation to address the power imbalance between digital platforms and media businesses through a binding code of negotiation. The first of its kind in the world, the code was created to compensate news media businesses for the content they generate and then distribute and consume through digital platforms. Facebook’s initial decision not to shock Australia has already had the opposite effect After months of lobbying against the code and its implications for other countries that look with interest, both Facebook and Google threatened to remove some or all of their services from Australia in January. Google wisely reversed the course, agreeing to terms with three of Australia’s largest media companies, including Rupert Murdochs News Corporation, with more to come. Microsoft President Brad Smith has also publicly announced that the company will do just that adopt and support similar legislation in the United States, Canada, the European Union and other countries. In contrast, Facebook, one of the largest retailers in Australia, has pursued its threats. But caught by the ban were government, health and safety sites, including fire, police, emergency services, hospitals, health departments, disability service providers and even the Australian Bureau of Meteorology. Their Facebook pages, some outside Australia in the small nations of the South Pacific and even some of their advertising clients, were also offline. Customer response was quick, with the hashtags #BoycottZuckerberg and #DeleteFacebook on trend on Twitter and users deciding to consume content through other platforms. Lessons for CMOs and CIOs in a turbulent world In light of these kinds of divisive forces and the shining example that Facebook’s initial ban represents, CMOs and CIOs should: Commit to value-driven business for best results. Companies that recognize the values ​​of customers and employees, and also authentically embrace their corporate values, will grow faster and deliver better business results. Facebook’s action in this case ignores the reality that consumers, employees and now value-based citizens are the dominant force in today’s market.

Manage the increased risk of value-driven stakeholders. Collective bargaining in customer age to date has been when customers or employees, through their social media activity, negotiate directly with a brand to force companies to renegotiate their terms of customer engagement and their policies. Nowhere is this more apparent than in the Facebook brand boycott of his refusal to speak police hatred on its platform. This new friction between Facebook and Australian voters shows that firms must now also take into account the values ​​of nations and their citizens if they are to protect their reputation.

Make a balance between bending regulators, collaboration, and challenge. Facebook's decision not only affected its users, but also the reputation of brands that rely on the platform to run their business. Firms should consider their relationship strategy with government carefully, choosing as many mergers as possible. After all, quarrels only damage your reputation and damage your business ecosystem if they do not lead you back to the negotiating table.

Adopt a hyperokolic approach to branding and technology for resistance. To anticipate and respond to risks in a sustainable way, firms need to adopt brand strategies that reflect the personal values ​​of local consumers, which rely heavily on local beliefs about social issues, politics and causes. This, in turn, will require technology architectures that use intelligent, edge, and intelligent automation in support of more localized operating factors. This will also help ensure that ecosystem choices and technology platforms are resilient and adaptive enough to react when geopolitical disruption occurs. Following the recent actions by Facebook, this means creating new digital interaction options that depend less on the social media giant. To understand critical business and technology trends for 2021, download the Forrester Supplementary Guide for 2021 Forecastshere. This post was written by Lead Analyst Sam Higgins and Senior Analyst Riccardo Pasto, and originally appeared here.

