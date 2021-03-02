As Yemenis starve to death, humanitarian aid group prays for international aidExBulletin



Hunger is armed in the war in Yemen, says a former UN official who is currently in the country.

“We are seeing a relentless count of a possible famine that the world has not seen since Ethiopia in the 1980s,” said Jan Egeland, who is now secretary general of the Norwegian Refugee Council.

The need is immense: Nearly 50,000 Yemenis are already starving and 16 million will be hungry this year, according to United Nations.

The UN held a conference Monday in a bid to raise $ 3.85 billion in new humanitarian aid. Wealthy countries cut donations last year as the pandemic spread.

As of Monday afternoon, the promises did not seem to meet the demand drastically. Egeland said it was “deeply disappointed, “while the head of another major humanitarian aid group, the International Rescue Committee, called the $ 2 billion shortfall a”the failure of humanity”

Told Egeland, who is spending a week in Yemen All things considered on Monday he traveled from the capital Sanaa to the northwestern provinces of Amran and Hajjah, where he saw “children suffering from hunger for so long that they died of all concomitant diseases”.

He visited a community of families who fled the fighting in the south of the country and now live near a landfill north of the capital. They are forced to live off the food waste people throw away, he says.

“These are subhuman conditions I have not seen anywhere to that extent,” Egeland told NPR.

At a clinic that helps hungry children, Egeland says he met a mother and her 9-year-old daughter. The 9-year-old looked only 3 or 4 and was so malnourished she could not walk. The mother had 14 children, but five have died from malnutrition-related diseases. Her husband’s job as a day laborer was told when it hit COVID-19.

“I want you to tell our story,” Egeland’s wife told him.

In addition to more aid funds, Egeland says there should be a “hunger prevention” ceasefire. The war in Yemen began in 2014, when the Iranian-backed militant group Houthi reached the internationally recognized Yemeni government in the capital. A Saudi-led coalition soon launched airstrikes in support of the ousted Yemeni government.

But what the first Saudis envisioned as a weekly campaign has dragged on for nearly six years. More than 233,000 people have already died. The Saudi-led coalition imposed a blockade, limiting the flow of food, fuel, and medicine.

The conflict has triggered a chain of reactions, including internal displacement, economic collapse, the destruction of health systems, and multiple outbreaks of disease.

A UN refugee agency official recently wrote that COVID-19 nor is it the greatest concern as far as diseases are concerned.

The war has made it difficult for aid groups to function. About two-thirds of Yemenis are likely to rely on food aid to survive, according to the UN

“We need access to all these areas of conflict and disaster where we do not get permission to act properly,” says Egeland. “Just going from two cities here now in the capital, Sanaa, to Hajjah, we had to go through nine checkpoints. And in any of them, you know, you can be held at any time.”

The United States has supported the Saudis both during the Obama and Trump administrations, with intelligence sharing, logistical support, and targeted information. The United States has sold billions of dollars worth of weapons to Saudi Arabia. The American bomb has killed people in hospitals, schools and homes.

Now the Biden administration says it is ending support for “offensive operations” and has appointed a special envoy to pursue a diplomatic end to the war.

Egeland says the renewed peace effort is a “good thing”. He hopes there is an “impetus also from other countries that are still waging this war, the Gulf countries and Iran among themselves, to end it, and then that these men raised in arms and power sit down before to kill all the children. “

He says he also hopes to “see that the US really puts energy into this peace effort because we really need leadership in avoiding the hunger caused by a man-made war.”

