World Pharmacopoeias support public health during the COVID-19 pandemic





Scientists and health professionals around the world have rarely been under as much pressure as they have been in recent months. This has led to unprecedented collaborative efforts using extraordinary tools on a global scale, including global pharmacopoeias. Pharmacopoeia is a legally binding collection of quality standards and specifications for medical products. The World Health Organization (WHO) organizes official meetings entitled International Meeting of World Pharmacopoeias for the participation of all pharmacopoeias of WHO Member States worldwide, whether national, regional or international. During these meetings, pharmacopoeias share important news and strengthen their collaboration to improve public health outcomes for patients. 12thth The International World Pharmacopoeia Meeting (IMWP) was organized by the WHO and met practically from 22-24 February 2021. Sixty-one participants attended from 18 pharmacopoeias, representing 51 pharmacopoeias and pharmacopoeial authorities globally (out of 60 listed in Index of world pharmacopoeias and pharmacopoeia authorities compiled by the WHO (Index of World Pharmacopoeias and Pharmacopoeial Authorities). These pharmacopoeias work together to support the global public health response to the pandemic, providing support to drug manufacturers, regulators, and stakeholders, all critical to the COVID-19 response. The availability and use of well-conceived international norms and standards – for conducting clinical trials, producing a vaccine, a therapeutic, a medical device or a diagnostic test or testing their quality – are essential to ensure a successful outcome for a patient. A major result of the collaboration is the global pharmacopoeial alarm system initiated by Brazilian, British, Chinese, European, Indian, international, Japanese, Mexican, American and Vietnamese pharmacopoeias and other global pharmacopoeia partners. This has resulted in a list of COVID-19 investigated drug panel mapped to available monographs published in various world pharmacopoeias. This list is now available to allow easy identification of quality control specifications for therapists under consideration for COVID-19 treatment. Link: Health product and policy standard. Moreover, a number of worldwide pharmacopoeias have increased access to pharmacopoeia support texts by making them freely available through their websites (these website addresses are included within the list). The collaborative efforts of this group of world pharmacopoeias have led to the development of a new type of test specification under the umbrella of this IMWP. The pilot (first specification of this type) will be the IMWP monographs for Favipiravir. All related information will be made available on the WHO IMWP website. This will be a great initiative, ensuring that evidence specifications are available and free to those who need them during an emergency situation, such as the current pandemic. It will allow quality controls and be a tool to help prevent the circulation of substandard and counterfeit products. In conclusion, IMWP has again proven to be an invaluable forum and platform for global pharmacopoeias in their response to public health needs.

