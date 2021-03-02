NFL World reacts to news of Alex Smith decision





Despite making an incredible comeback with the Washington Football Team and making the heavy lifting for them on the way to winning the NFC title in the East, Alex Smith will not return to the team in 2021. NFL insiders Ian Rapoport and Kim Jones reported this morning that the team will split with Smith “in the following days“But the 36-year-old signal caller is said to be determined to keep playing. In 2020, Alex Smith returned to Week 5 after losing the previous 1.5 years of football with a life-threatening injury to his foot. He went 5-1 as a starter and finished 66.7 percent of his passes with 1,582 yards and six assists. Smith would win the Comeback Player of the Year for his efforts. Washington would win the NFC East crown with a 7-9 record. But another injury removed him from their lead in the playoffs. Taylor Heinicke will lead Washington against eventual Super Bowl champion, Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He played well, resulting in many people doubting that he could be the future of the team. Washington can agree. On social media, fans and analysts are already speculating about which teams Smith would be capable of. I feel like Smith would make a lot of sense for #Broncos if they go the “backup” route with Drew Lock. https://t.co/nnEoVoiFrh – George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) March 1, 2021 Bears can be an adaptation https://t.co/KtrqNzalbu – Ryan O’Malley (@ romalley216) March 1, 2021 I can fully see Alex Smith going to the Patriots. https://t.co/JixqkgnYBI – Michael Armstrong (@ bigmikea78) March 1, 2021 Meanwhile, Washington fans are taking to Twitter to thank Smith for his contributions to the team. He finishes his time in Washington with a record of 11-5, 3,762 yards passing and 16 touches. While Smith’s time in Washington seems to be coming to an end, I do not think we should underestimate what he brought to his organization. He was a constant source of calm and determination amidst all the chaos. Good for everyone in the organization to learn from him. https://t.co/kzjQB153Hk – Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) March 1, 2021 Business is business. We are not naive. That said, this one stings. I would put him in the Fed Ex Ring of Fame the moment he is released. Hope Alex has the chance to start or at least a quick backup concert on a team that can win a championship. https://t.co/QRpBYvsV1P – The Chad Dukes Show (@chaddukes) March 1, 2021 Something we all saw coming. Sending Alex, in addition to the best, hoping that he will be hit with a new team and we will continue to encourage him. The return is complete as he has always left his mark on this franchise. https://t.co/WDHGEUJg1N – Jordan Giorgio (@jordangiorgio) March 1, 2021 How do you think Alex Smith will play in 2021?







