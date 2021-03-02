Karnataka SSLC Time Table 2021: Revised Program Issued, Exam June 21 to July 5





Karnataka SSLC Table Time 2021: Revised Schedule Issued | Photo credit: Representative image Karnataka SSLC Time Table 2021 has been revised due to increased COVID 19 cases in the state. State Minister of Education S. Suresh Kumar announced on March 1 that the exam would be held from June 21 to July 5, 2021. The current Karnataka SSLC 2021 time table differs from the previous one by one week. According to the previous Karnataka SSLC Time 2021 Table, the exam was scheduled from June 14 to 25, 2021. The Minister of Education further added that the revised new Karnataka SSLC 2021 Time Schedule will ease more gaps between exams. The new academic session will start immediately after ten days from the last day of the exam. Karnataka SSLC Table Time 2021: Revised Program Exam Date the name of the subject June 21, 2021 First language (Canada / Telugu / Marathi / Hindi / Tamil / Urdu / English / Sanskrit) June 24, 2021 Mathematics June 28, 2021 science June 30, 2021 Third Language (Hindi / Canada / English / Arabic / Persian / Urdu / Sanskrit / Konkani / Tulu) 02 June 2021 Second language (English / Canada) 05 June 2021 Social Sciences According to Karnataka SSLC Time Table 2021, the exam starts with the First Language paper and ends with the Social Science paper. The Karnataka State Board has also issued Karnataka 2nd Exam PUC 2021 Date sheet on February 13, 2021. The Karnataka State Board is still finalizing how many days students should take summer vacation. The official website of KSEEB is kseeb.kar.nic.in. Karnataka 10th grade exams are usually held each year in March or April. This year is scheduled for June – July according to Karnataka SSLC Time Table 2021. The delay in board exams is due to the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic. According to Karnataka state board data, nearly 8.5 candidate lakhids apply for SSLC or grade 10 exams each year. Students should go to the official Karnataka Secondary Education Exam Board website to get more details on Karnataka SSLC Time Table 2021.







