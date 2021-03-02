UN rights experts call for international investigation into Navalny poisoning | United Nations News





Agnes Callamard and Irene Khan say the poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexey Navalnys was intended to send a vicious warning to extinguish the dissent.

United Nations human rights experts have called for an international investigation into the poisoning of prominent Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny and demanded his immediate release from a Russian criminal colony. Agnes Callamard, UN chief expert on extrajudicial, summary and arbitrary executions, and Irene Khan, expert on freedom of thought and expression, called for a joint declaration on Monday. They said Navalny’s poisoning last year was part of a trend of illegal killings and attempted killings of critics at home and abroad, aimed at sending a bad warning to quell the dissent. They added that the evidence so far showed the very possible involvement of Russian government officials. Human rights experts @AgnesCallamard AND @Irenekhan say an international investigation into Alexei’s bad poisoning #Navalny should remain a priority, stress the urgent need to find out the truth about what happened to him, and to secure accountability. https://t.co/1fz28iq6JJ pic.twitter.com/iFVrt8sYZI KB Geneva (@UNGeneva) March 1, 2021 Navalny, 44, fell ill in Siberia in August and was flown to Germany, which says it found evidence he had been poisoned with Novichok, a banned nerve agent. Russia denies any role in his illness and says he has seen no evidence he was poisoned. After recovering for five months in Germany, Navalny returned to Russia in January. He was arrested shortly after arriving at Moscow airport and later sentenced to two and a half years in prison for violating parole by leaving the country for medical treatment. Navalny has dismissed the case against him as fabricated. International investigation Experts recalled that toxicology tests conducted in Germany, France, Sweden and by the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) revealed that Navalny had been poisoned with a new form of Novichok nerve agent of the kind originally developed by the former Soviet Union and then from Russia. They said the substance could only be found within and between state actors, which violates Russia’s commitment under the Chemical Weapons Convention. Given the inadequate response of local authorities, the use of banned chemical weapons and the apparent pattern of attempted assassinations, we believe that an international investigation should be conducted as a matter of urgency in order to establish the facts and clarify all the circumstances in regarding Mr. Navalnys poisoning, they said. Callamard and Khan also released the text of a December 30 letter to Russian authorities, informing Moscow that they were watching the poisoning. The letter said if the allegations were confirmed, Russian officials could be held criminally liable for either participating in or ordering the attempted murder or failing to ensure that subordinates were not involved in such actions. Navalny was held in a maximum security prison in Moscow, but last week was transferred elsewhere, according to the RIA Novosti news agency. The report, citing the head of the Federal Criminal Service, did not specify where he was transferred. His arrest sparked a wave of protests, drawing tens of thousands to the streets across Russia. Authorities have arrested about 11,000 people, many of whom were fined or jailed for seven to 15 days. His arrest has also raised political tensions between Moscow and Western nations, who are preparing additional sanctions against Russian officials.







