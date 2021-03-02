International
COVID-19: This virus will continue to evolve – and that makes international travel dangerous | UK News
There is a saying from the world of terrorism that applies equally to new versions of COVID-19.
To stop them from spreading public health teams must be lucky every time; of virus should be lucky only once.
Wealth has now favored Brazilian variants P1.
Someone somewhere in the UK has it, I do not know, and may have spread it.
They went out for a test in mid-February, but did not put their name on the documents. And now public health teams are urgently trying to find them.
They entered the country five days before the hotel quarantine rule was established for travelers returning to England from 33 high-risk countries, including Brazil.
Of course, they may have traveled back from Heathrow in their own car and have since followed quarantine rules. Risk to the community: minimal.
But they could have traveled on public transport and not been isolated because they could not afford not to work. Danger to the community: no doubt.
The potential threat to public health from DIY isolation was why the rules were tightened. It is much easier to contain a virus if you know that the infected person is imprisoned in a hotel room.
But it would be wrong to think that we are now safe from future imports of variants.
Scientists on the SAGE advisory committee said in January that hotel quarantines are approaching fully to prevent the virus from bringing into the country if they apply to all travelers.
The Scottish Government adopted that advice as its policy, but England did not.
The UK analyzes the genetic makeup of more virus samples than any other country. This is why variants are taken at an early stage.
But variants could spread to other European countries under the radar. And there is nothing to stop passengers from those places entering the UK.
Indeed, even a full quarantine for passengers will not reduce the risk of the imported virus to zero unless it also applies to the approximately 1000 truck drivers crossing the Channel every day. This is unlikely.
And no quarantine rule will stop the emergence of home-grown varieties. Both the original virus and the Kent version have mutated and are spreading.
What we need are the best vaccines.
The first generation of strokes took place at a blistering pace. They are already saving lives.
But instead of relying on strokes based on spike protein, which mutates so quickly, we need vaccines with some built-in insurance against the developing virus.
I have covered the work of scientists in Nottingham who are trying to do just that. And the government has recently made a deal with a company called CureVac to make a vaccine more protected from the future.
Until such a vaccine is available, the resumption of normal international travel without quarantine is dangerous.
As much as we all want a foreign holiday after a year of blockages, the virus will not stop evolving just to give us a break.
