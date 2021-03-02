Cock forced to fight with rooster kills owner in India





The man died from excessive bleeding after the rooster struck him in the groin with a knife that was tied to his leg.

A man in India was killed by a rooster with a blade tied to his leg during an illegal cock battle in the southern part of the country. The February 28 incident has brought added attention to a practice that continues in some Indian states despite a decades-old ban. Police say the rooster, with a 3-inch knife tied to his leg, panicked and hit his 45-year-old owner in the groin last week. The man died due to excessive bleeding before he could be taken to a hospital. Police have filed a case and are searching for more than a dozen people involved in organizing the cockfight. Striking out illegal car fights is a battle that has been going on for years. “Century blood sport” as US Humane Society he says, it is when two or more birds, who are usually bred for aggression, are placed in a closed pit to fight for both fun and gambling. It usually ends with the death of one or more birds. Animals are often fed special diets and given steroids or vitamins to exaggerate their fighting instincts, says ASPCA. Fighting lobster is illegal in all 50 states and is considered a crime in 42 but still occurs nationally and internationally. “Once in the ring, roosters often carry artificial knives or gaffes (long attachments, like daggers) that are sharp enough to pierce a lung, pierce an eye, or break bones in order to cause maximum damage. ,” according to ASPCA. Winners in illegal sports can earn up to tens of thousands of dollars for just one fight, making cockfighting a multi-million dollar industry. If you suspect cockfighting in your neighborhood, you are asked to contact local law enforcement. Humane society as well offers a number of resources. The Associated Press contributed to this report. What other people are reading now:

Latest news and weather alert: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos