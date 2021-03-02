Can you really turn waste into fuel? Can potato skins empower an airplane? Here you have everything you need to know about sustainable aviation fuels and why they are one of the ways the aviation industry is working to decarbonize flights. Sustainable aviation fuels are not derived from fossil-based oil or gas, and therefore have a lower carbon impact throughout their life cycle. Instead, they are made by refining organic or waste substances, or created synthetically, meaning that they are made from captured carbon dioxide and renewable or zero-carbon electricity.

Regulations currently state that stable fuels can be used when they are mixed with traditional jet fuel (kerosene), up to a maximum of 50%.

Hundreds of thousands of flights have already been undertaken by Sustainable Aviation fuels and we think they can reduce carbon emissions by about 80%, compared to conventional fossil-based fuels. Alternative fuels will play an important role in ensuring that we can continue to enjoy the benefits of aviation, achieving a net carbon future.

Sustainable Aviation fuel can be made from many source materials, from cooking oil, household waste and algae. They can also be produced synthetically.

We believe that SAFs must meet three criteria to be applicable: They must be adequate, meeting the specifications of aviation fuel, scalable, with the potential to produce in large quantities, and sustainable, do not compete with land use.

Along with animal fats, oils used for cooking are the most common materials used to create SAF. Waste oil from vegetable oil production plants can be used, as well as inedible oils which are created as a by-product of ethanol.

Synthetic fuels are produced by capturing CO2, such as directly from the air or by industrial processes, and by producing fuel using electricity. They are in the very early stages of testing, but if they can be commercialized and made using renewable energy, such as small modular nuclear reactors, they are a promising source of energy for the aviation industry. We are exploring whether a small modular nuclear reactor can be used to supply a synthetic fuel plant that produces fuels that meet the specifications of an aviation fuel (something we call a ‘drop fuel’) for carbonization flight.

We are also involved in a power-in-x research project at Brandenburg University of Technology Cottbus-Senftenberg, Germany, which involves building a demonstration plant to produce synthetic fuels using electricity generated in photovoltaic power plants and of the wind. With such green fuels, we will be able to provide propulsion and power generation on a CO2 neutral basis. The plant will test the use of sustainable fuels for mobility on land, water and air. Will look at heat and energy generation and what the carbon footprint looks like in the process.

Fuels can be made from municipal or household waste that would otherwise end up in landfills. Waste use has added benefits; Landfill waste can be a source of methane emissions which have a much greater heating effect than CO2, so by not burying the waste, we avoid additional emissions.

Plant or animal materials such as wood, wheat or algae can also be used. When using crops, the broader impacts of sustainability should be considered, such as not competing with the food supply, limiting the use of fresh water, and not deforesting.

There are many possibilities, so what stops us? Two things. SAFs are more expensive than conventional aircraft fuels; this is partly because they are relatively new and partly because of the processes involved in making them.

Second, SAFs are currently relatively scarce. However, there are many new production facilities being built and planned around the world. The aviation industry is unified in its efforts to encourage greater production and use of sustainable aviation fuels, for example by establishing ‘forward purchase’ agreements, which help energy suppliers finance new plants.

Currently, SAFs account for only 0.01% of global fuel use. But with the right policy support, this could reach a turning point for the aviation industry and in the future make a real impact on aviation decarbonisation.

Most of our aircraft engines, such as the Pearl and BR700 engine families, the Trent XWB or the Trent 7000, can now be operated using stable mixed aviation fuels. But we do not stop here. We recently conducted the first tests of 100% Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) on our latest emerging business aviation engine, the Pearl 700. This came just weeks after the unmixed SAF was successfully used for the first time. seen in engine ground tests on a Trent 1000 engine in Derby, MB.

We strongly believe that no single country or company can solve this challenge, we must work globally and together.

We all have a role to play in boosting investment in this technology and making it commercially viable. This should work with the public sector and collaborate with the oil and gas industry to promote wider availability of sustainable fuels.