Vaccination Machine Covid-19: Here’s how to book appointments through Aarogya Setu





The second phase of Covid-19 vaccination is underway in the country. Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, actor-turned-politician Kamal Hassan and many others received the Covid-19 vaccine at the stage launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi who made the first shot on Monday. At this stage, those over 60 and 45+ with comorbidities are being vaccinated. Citizens can register through the Co-WIN 2.0 portal (www.cowin.gov.in) or book their appointment through the Aarogya Setu application. Eligible beneficiaries can choose the center of their choice and book an appointment based on possible locations. Beneficiaries also have an opportunity to register at their nearest vaccination center. Up to 25 potential lakh beneficiaries registered on the Co-WIN portal on the first day and will be vaccinated in the following days. Here is a step-by-step guide to booking an appointment in the Aarogya Setu app: 1) After opening the Aarogya Setu app, users will see a “CoWin” option in the upper right hand side. 2) The option will lead to many other options: Vaccine Information, Vaccination, Vaccination Certificate, Vaccination Panel, etc. 3) Users must touch the ‘Vaccination’ option, followed by ‘Register Now’. Here, users will need to enter their phone number. 4) After that, they will receive a one-time password (OTP) which must be entered in the required field. 5) Once users have finished verifying, a small form will open where they have to fill in details like name, gender, year of birth, age. Users will also be required to upload an identity test. 6) Once you press “Submit”, a new page will open where they will need to submit proof of eligibility. Accordingly, beneficiaries who are under the age of 60 but are over the age of 45 and have a contemporary illness will need to obtain a medical certificate. The government has listed 20 concomitant diseases covered for vaccination. 7) Once the verification process is completed, you can select your vaccination center according to your convenient location. This will give you opportunities for free vaccination sites. Tap the book option to select the desired destination. 8) The vaccination recipient will receive a confirmation message with appointment details upon successful registration.

