CDK Global International Business Becomes Keyloop tidings

LONDONR, March 1, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Today, Francisco Partners (FP) completed its acquisition of CDK Global International, a former division of CDK Global (NASDAQ: CDK) for $ 1.45 billion (https://www.franciscopartners.com/newsThe acquisition by FP, a leading global investment firm specializing in partnerships with technology businesses, represents its belief that Keyloop is uniquely positioned to help those involved in the automotive sector, both dealers and OEMs, t ‘ respond to major changes over the next decade transform the automotive retail experience.
Tom Kilroy is joining Keyloop immediately as the new CEO. Neil Packham, former CEO of CDK Global International, will continue to support the business in an advisory capacity as it moves forward. Tom Kilroy joins FP, where he was an operating partner. Prior to that, he held the position of Chief Operating Officer of Finastra; a fintech company with over 10,000 employees and revenue from $ 2 billion. It brings in-depth experience of best practices from global tech businesses by providing mission-critical software.
Keyloop aims to move with speed and determination to fulfill its mission of transforming car purchasing and ownership experience in partnership with dealers and OEMs. The automotive retail experience is changing with the advent of related cars, new retail models and increasing digital engagement. Keyloop is about to play a major role in this evolution.
Tom Kilroy commented on today’s announcements:
“Keyloop ‘s strong performance, impressive history and brilliant people are the key attributes that made it such an attractive company. FP bought Keyloop not only because it recognized its superior product portfolio today, but also its potential for innovation in one of its most the best in the world.important and rapidly developing industries.
“We’ve all seen how tech gamers have set new standards for exceptional retail digital experiences. Now automotive consumers are starting to demand the same. As outlets attract and serve the next generation of car buyers. “Digital transformation must be at the top of their agenda and Keyloop will be the partner to help them and OEMs achieve this.”
“We are launching our company as Keyloop with the aim of improving the automotive customer experience for the better.”
About Keyloop
Keyloop’s mission is to create and connect technology that advances in car purchasing and ownership experience in partnership with dealers and OEMs. It is a leading global provider of software solutions to the automotive retail industry, serving approximately 16,000 dealer sites and most automotive manufacturers, in over 90 countries. Based in the UK, Keyloop also has operations across EMEA and Asia. For more information, please visit www.keyloop.com.
About Francisco Partners
Francisco Partners is a leading global investment company specializing in technology partnerships and technology-enabled businesses. Since its inception over 20 years ago, Francisco Partners has invested in more than 300 technology companies, making it one of the most active and long-term investors in the technology industry. With more than $ 25 billion in assets under management, the firm invests in opportunities where its deep sectoral knowledge and operational expertise can help companies realize their full potential. For more information on Francisco Partners, please visitwww.franciscopartners.com.
Profile of Tom Kilroy
Prior to joining FP, Tom was the Chief Operating Officer of Finastra, a fintech software company with over 10,000 employees, more than 8,600 customers (including 90 of the top 100 banks in the world) and revenue $ 2 billion. During the ten years with that company, Tom held various roles responsible for fostering growth and profitability. In 2017, he led the integration of Misys and D + H. In 2012, as Interim CEO, Tom ran the private enterprise Misys plc and was then a central part of the team that transformed it into private ownership. Prior to that, Tom spent eight years at GE Healthcare, a division of General Electric.
