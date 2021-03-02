Pakistan needs legislation to meet three outstanding FATF standards: Report

Pakistan must demonstrate the effective implementation of targeted financial sanctions against all designated terrorists.

Pakistan will have to make further legislation on at least two charges to meet three unresolved action plan standards with 27 points of global oversight of money laundering and terrorist financing FATF before the new June deadline, a report said media on Tuesday.

The Paris-based Financial Action Task Force (FATF) blacklisted Pakistan in June 2018 and urged Islamabad to implement an action plan to curb money laundering and terrorist financing by the end of 2019 but the deadline was extended. late due to pandemic of covid19. The new deadline was set by the FATF last month.

Pakistan has been trying in recent months to avoid adding to a list of countries deemed non-compliant with FATF money laundering and terrorism financing rules, a move officials here fear could further damage its ailing economy.

The Dawn newspaper reported that the government will have to submit an updated report within a month to the FATF on progress in legislation and other steps that will be taken to address outstanding concerns.

Since the government had amended nearly three dozen laws over the past year to meet FATF requirements, there should be no obstacles in the way of making the other two changes, the report said.

Presiding over a meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC) on Anti-Money Laundering, Finance Minister Abdul Hafeez Shaikh asked the Financial Monitoring Unit (FMU) and the chairman of the FATF and Industries Coordination Committee and Production Minister Hammad Azhar for immediately finalize deadlines for additional legislation in consultation with federal government agencies and the armed forces.

Deadlines should be reasonable to share with the FATF, and all agencies and stakeholders should act in close coordination to meet deadlines well in advance, the report said.

It was noted that Pakistan had made progress over the past two years and was being appreciated by the international community, but at the same time it did not send a good message when international commitments and deadlines were repeatedly lost, he said.

The NEC was informed that Pakistan had to update its Paris-based global observer on financial crimes on the way forward and its timelines based on observations of FATF plenary sessions and shortcomings identified by FATF assessors within 30 days.

Additional legislation should cover some weaknesses in the existing framework that restrict authorities from taking action, including imposing sanctions or apprehending those acting for or on behalf of certain terrorist entities or prosecuting targeted persons and entities or those work for them, within certain deadlines.

The three open points of action include demonstrating that Terrorist Financing (TF) investigations and prosecutions target persons and entities acting on behalf of or in the direction of certain persons or entities, and demonstrating that TF prosecutions result in effective, proportionate and discouraging.

Third, Pakistan needs to demonstrate the effective implementation of targeted financial sanctions against all designated terrorists, especially those acting for or on their behalf, the report said.

An official statement said IMF Managing Director Lubna Malik briefed the committee on the overall progress made in the FATF action plan and outlined efforts under way to achieve the remaining goals in a timely manner.

She said Pakistan had received support to take steps forward of an urgent action plan provided by the FATF.

Sources said the meeting was also informed that reasonable progress had already been made on one of the remaining three points, but two areas that required additional legislation would take a long time.

Acknowledging the progress demonstrated by the relevant stakeholders, Finance Minister Shaikh called for speeding up efforts to meet the requirements in the remaining areas.

“Strict adherence to deadlines would culminate in the successful completion of the FATF action plan,” he said.

In February last year, the FATF gave Pakistan, which lost 13 targets, a four-month grace period to complete its 27-point action plan against the ML&TF carried out with the international community.

In its third plenary session held in June, the FATF decided to keep Pakistan on the gray list after Islamabad failed to control the flow of money to terrorist groups such as Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).

With Pakistan continuing on the ‘gray list’, it is becoming increasingly difficult for the country to receive financial assistance from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the World Bank, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the European Union, thus further increasing problems for the nation which is in a precarious financial situation.

If the FATF at its meeting finds that Pakistan has failed to meet its demands, there is every possibility that the global body could put the country on the ‘Black List’ along with North Korea and Iran.

The FATF is an intergovernmental body established in 1989 to combat money laundering, terrorist financing and other threats related to the integrity of the international financial system.