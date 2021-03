Climate extremes have been seen harming unborn babies in the Amazon of Brazil

The study said the long-term political negligence of the provincial Amazon and uneven development in Brazil needed to be addressed to address the dual burden of climate change and health inequalities



A new study linking extreme rains to lower birth weights in Brazil The Amazon region underscores the long-term health impacts of weather extremes linked to climate change, researchers said Monday. Exceptionally heavy rain and flooding during pregnancy were linked to lower birth weight and premature births in Brazil, the northern state of Amazonas, according to researchers from Britains Lancaster University and the FIOCRUZ health research institute. They compared nearly 3,00,000 births over 11 years with local weather data and found that babies born after extreme rainfall were more likely to have low birth weights, which is linked to poorer educational, health achievement and even income as adults. Even non-extreme rainfall was associated with a 40% higher chance of a child being underweight, according to the study, published Monday in Sustainability of nature JOURNAL Co-author Luke Parry said heavy rains and floods could cause an increase in infectious diseases like malaria, malnutrition and mental health issues in pregnant women, leading to lower birth weights. It is an example of climate injustice because these mothers and these communities are very, very far from the borders of deforestation in the Amazon, Parry told Thomson Reuters Foundation. They have contributed very little to climate change but are being hit first and foremost, he added, saying he was surprised by how severe these impacts are. Large floods in the Amazon River are five times more common than just a few decades ago, according to a 2018 newspaper in the magazine Advances in Science. Last week, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro visited the neighboring state of Acre in the Brazilian rainforest, which is under a state of emergency following heavy flooding. Parry said local people had adapted their lifestyles to deal with climate change, but that the rate of extreme river levels and rainfall has essentially exceeded people’s adaptive abilities. Negative impacts were even worse for teenage and indigenous mothers. The study said the long-term political negligence of the provincial Amazon and uneven development in Brazil needed to be addressed to address the dual burden of climate change and health inequalities. He said policy interventions should include prenatal health coverage and transportation for rural adolescents to complete high school, as well as improved early flood warning systems.

You have reached your limit for free articles this month. The benefits of reconciliation include Today’s newspaper Find the mobile-friendly version of the daily newspaper articles in an easy-to-read list. Unlimited access Enjoy reading as many articles as you want without any restrictions. Personalized recommendations A select list of items that match your interests and tastes. Faster pages Move normally between items as our pages load instantly. desk A counter to see the latest updates and manage your preferences. Briefing We inform you about the latest and most important developments, three times a day. Support Quality Journalism. * Our digital subscription plans currently do not include email, crossword puzzles and printing.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos