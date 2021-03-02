Tokyo urges Beijing to suspend anal swab tests for COVID-19





Tokyo has urged Beijing to stop giving swab anal tests to Japanese citizens when they enter China – because the COVID-19 test causes mental anxiety. Some Japanese reported to our embassy in China that they took anal swab tests, which caused a great deal of psychological pain, Katsunobu Kato, chief secretary of the Japanese cabinet, told a news conference. Kato said the government had not yet received a response from Beijing regarding the change in procedure, adding that it was not known how many Japanese citizens received such tests for the coronavirus, Reuters reported. Several cities in China were using anal samples to detect possible infections as the country stepped up screening to make sure no potential infections were lost. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said Beijing’s testing methods were science-based and in line with changes in the epidemic situation, as well as relevant laws and regulations. Passengers walk through Beijing Capital International Airport before the Lunar New Year. Bloomberg through Getty Images The Japanese request comes shortly after the US stuck that the Chinese government has used anal swabs to test US diplomats. Beijing has insisted that butt checks were done incorrectly, though the Chinese Foreign Ministry also denied that US diplomats were required to take anal tests. Tests using anal swabs can avoid missing infections as viral traces in fecal samples or anal swabs may remain more visible than those in the respiratory tract, Li Tongzeng, a respiratory disease doctor in Beijing, told state TV. in January.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos