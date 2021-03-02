Austria, Denmark break up with EU to make vaccines with Israel | Coronavirus pandemic news





The move by European Union member states is seen as a rebuke to the bloc of slow vaccine procurement program.

Austria and Denmark, following the slow spread of COVID-19 vaccines in the European Union, broke ranks with Brussels on Tuesday to form an alliance with Israel to produce second-generation vaccines against coronavirus mutations. The move by both EU member states comes amid growing anger over delays in ordering, approving and distributing vaccines that have left the 27-member bloc crawling far behind Israel’s global beat vaccination campaign. Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said while the principle that the EU provides vaccines to member countries was correct, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) had been too slow to approve them and the lambastated pharmaceutical companies supply the cuts. “Therefore we need to prepare for further mutations and we should no longer be dependent only on the EU for the production of second generation vaccines,” the Conservative chancellor said in a statement on Tuesday. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen was also critical of the EU vaccine program. I do not think it can stand alone, because we need to increase capacity. That is why we are now lucky to start a partnership with Israel, she told reporters on Monday. When asked if Denmark and Austria wanted to take unilateral action on vaccines, Frederiksen said: You can call it that. Kurz and Frederiksen will travel to Israel this week to take a closer look at Israel’s rapid vaccination. EU countries place side orders for vaccines Kurz said Austria and Denmark, as members of the First Movement Group, would work with Israel to develop vaccines against coronavirus mutations and jointly explore treatment options. Experts think Austria will have to vaccinate two-thirds of the population, equivalent to more than six million people, each year in the coming years, Kurz said. He said he would inspect pharmaceutical companies with domestic production including Pfizer, Novartis. Polymun and Boehringer Ingelheim as well as talking to leading scientists and doctors on Tuesday. Germany last month set up a task force to address barriers to the vaccine production supply chain and increase domestic production to protect against future pandemics. Meanwhile, a growing number of EU countries have placed side orders for vaccine doses from Russia and China, although the EMA has not yet decided whether they are both safe and effective. Slovakia on Monday ordered 2 million doses of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine. He expects half to arrive this month as he will add vaccines amid an increase in infections and deaths from COVID-19. Neighboring Czech Republic currently facing the worst COVID-19 outbreak of any EU country is also considering ordering Russia Sputnik V. And Hungary has received the delivery of a vaccine developed by Chinas Sinopharm, with Prime Minister Viktor Orban announcing on Sunday that he had taken aim.







