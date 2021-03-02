India tells Pakistan to stop state-sponsored cross-border terrorism





India also criticizes Pakistan for deliberately misusing Council for its malicious propaganda against the country



India on March 2 hit Pakistan, a country in dire economic straits but secured pensions for intimidated and state-funded terrorists and urged Islamabad to stop state-sponsored cross-border terrorism. Exercising the Right of Response at the 46th Ongoing Session of the Human Rights Council in Response to a Statement by the Representative of Pakistan, India Says Pakistan Must Also End Institutionalized Human Rights Violations of his minority and other communities in the country. India also criticized Pakistan for deliberately misusing the Council for its malicious propaganda against the country. Pakistan, a country in dire economic straits, would be well advised to stop wasting Council time and its mechanisms, stop state-sponsored cross-border terrorism, and end institutionalized violations of minority human rights. and other communities, said Pawankumar Badhe, First Secretary of India’s Permanent Mission to Geneva. Members of this Council are aware that Pakistan has provided pensions to intimidated terrorists and is listed by State funds and has the dubious difference of expecting the largest number of terrorists predicted by the United Nations, Mr Badhe said. The Indian diplomat recalled that Pakistani leaders have acknowledged the fact that it has become a factory for the production of terrorists. Pakistan has ignored that terrorism is the worst form of human rights abuse and supporters of terrorism are the worst human rights abusers, the Indian diplomat said. Mr Badhe said the Council should ask Pakistan why the size of its minority communities such as Christians, Hindus and Sikhs has been drastically reduced since independence and why they and other communities such as Ahmadiyyas, Shias, Pashtuns, Sindhis and Baloch, have been subjected to the draconian laws of blasphemy, systematic persecution, blatant abuses, and forced conversions. He said the holy and ancient sites of religious minorities in Pakistan have been attacked and vandalized every day. The enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings and arbitrary detentions of those trying to speak out against the deployment are rampant in Pakistan and have been carried out by State security agencies with impunity, the diplomat said. India also rejected the Organization of Islamic Conference (OIC) statement on Jammu and Kashmir, saying the bloc has no place to comment on such issues. We reject the reference to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir in the OIC statement. She has no position to comment on issues related to Jammu and Kashmir, which is an integral and inalienable part of India, the Indian diplomat said. The 57-seat bloc based in Jeddah, which is the second largest intergovernmental body after the UN, has usually been pro-Pakistan and has often sided with Islamabad over the Kashmir issue. It is unfortunate that the OIC continues to allow itself to be exploited by Pakistan to indulge in anti-India propaganda, he added. Badhe.

You have reached your limit for free articles this month. The benefits of reconciliation include Today’s newspaper Find the mobile-friendly version of the daily newspaper articles in an easy-to-read list. Unlimited access Enjoy reading as many articles as you want without any restrictions. Personalized recommendations A select list of items that match your interests and tastes. Faster pages Move normally between items as our pages load instantly. desk A counter to see the latest updates and manage your preferences. Briefing We inform you about the latest and most important developments, three times a day. Support Quality Journalism. * Our digital subscription plans currently do not include email, crossword puzzles and printing.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos