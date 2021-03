Hundreds of Nigerian schoolgirls were released a few days after the abduction

The girls were abducted on Friday by gunmen who raided their state school in the northwestern Nigerian state of Zamfara, police said.

Yusuf Idris, a spokesman for regional governor Bello Matawalle, said on Tuesday that all 279 girls had returned safely and all were counted.

The girls arrived in the early hours of Tuesday morning at the Zamfara government state house, where they were wearing identical pastel hijabs.

Idris said they were in “good condition” although some of them had open wounds on their legs and were given medical treatment.

Some of the girls showed their ordeal at the hands of the kidnappers. “Most of us were injured in the leg and could not continue the journey, so they (their captors) said they would shoot anyone who did not continue to walk,” Umma Abubakar told reporters gathered at the state house. Tuesday. “We walked across a river and they hid us and let us sleep under bushes in a forest.” Officials had initially said 317 students had been abducted from the Government Girls’ High School in Jangebe, but Idris said the number was incorrect. The abduction of girls is the latest in a series of similar abductions in Nigeria. At least 42 people were abducted from a state school last month and later released, and more than 300 schoolboys were taken and later released in December Kidnapping for ransom is widespread in parts of Nigeria and has become a major security challenge. State governors regularly pay bonuses to ensure the safety of victims, but rarely admit to doing so. Idris said no ransom was paid for the girls’ release, telling CNN that the abducted girls were released after “repentant thugs” acted as intermediaries to negotiate their release. “They said the kidnappers treated them fairly. They were provided with food but they had no place to sleep, no bed or mattress and they had to walk barefoot. They said it was their best experience. bad in life, “he added. Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari recently told state governors to review “their policy of rewarding bandits with money and vehicles,” saying the policy “could fail with potentially catastrophic consequences.” Buhari also urged state governors to work hard to secure their schools. Buhari reacted to the girls’ release on Tuesday by posting on Twitter that “the news brings tremendous joy” and that he was “pleased that their ordeal has come to a happy ending without incident.” “We are working hard to put an end to these grim and shocking kidnapping incidents. The Army and Police will continue to pursue the kidnappers,” he said.







