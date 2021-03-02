Saudi health officials warn against complacency after receiving COVID-19 vaccination

RIYADH: With the UK-wide camping season, many Saudi families are taking the opportunity to engage in friendly activities with COVID friends.

Desert camping (or straw, as they are known by those conversations), hiking trips and other outdoor activities are happening all over the country.

However, due to the nature of these activities, the likelihood of accidents tends to increase, especially among first-time or otherwise experienced foreigners.

Fortunately, a dedicated group of volunteers are working tirelessly to ensure the safety of the thriving Kingdom enthusiasts in nature, allowing virtually anyone to engage in those types of activities without fear.

Founded in 2017, the Barq Rescue Team (Arabic for Lightning) is the first accredited volunteer rescue team of Saudi Arabia. Certified by the Saudi Civil Defense and the Ministry of Interior, the group is a member of the Saudi Federation of Vehicles and Motorcycles and the UN International Association for Voluntary Efforts.

Barqs team leader Talal Abdulghani told Arab News that the team started out as an informal group of four-wheeled vehicle owners who saw an opportunity to use their equipment to the best of their ability.

We first had the idea to create the team during the 2017 flood in Jeddah, Abdulghani said. Those of us with suitable cars that were equipped with off-road equipment found ourselves capable of helping and decided to make it an official team.

What started out as a small group of volunteers quickly gained traction. Today, Barq has more than 950 volunteers scattered throughout the Kingdom, with members assisting stranded drivers across the Gulf countries. And at least 120 of those members are women.

Every member of the team joined us out of passion and desire to help others, Abdulghani said, We were not getting paid, nor are we paying for our services, and we all have day jobs. We work voluntarily out of a sense of duty to our country and our community.

Abdulghani told Arab News that one or two deaths tend to occur every month in the desert, especially in remote places or due to lack of experience. Anyone stranded in the desert can call the 24-hour hotline for help from one of their team members, who will be on site to help if they need or can offer help over the phone or WhatsApp .

“Given the number of calls we receive every day, sometimes we better try to help over the phone instead of heading to a place ourselves,” Abdulghani said. That way, instead of just showing up and taking over, we give people a chance to learn from their mistakes with our guidelines and prevent similar incidents in the future.

However, the Barqs team is not just made up of leaders; Abdulghani says anyone can join, provided they have something to offer.

We have members who are doctors and paramedics who can provide first aid in case we need to rescue someone who is injured, and mechanics who are able to fix cars that are broken or stuck, or damaged. We also have photographers, lawyers and so on, he said.

Abdulghani said an interesting side effect of their work was that many of the survivors were inspired to join the team themselves.

One of those people is Samaher Al-Qwasmi, who said: I was taking a trip with my mother and brother to Khaleej Salman beach and I ended up driving a little too close to the water. Eventually, I found myself stuck because it was so muddy and I could feel the car sinking into the mud, she said.

Not knowing what to do and with poor phone service, she contacted her uncle, who directed her to call Barq.

They asked me a lot of questions about how many people we were, what our location was, whether we had food or not, and so on. They were too full to make sure we were safe, and that in turn made me feel safer, she said.

The team kept in touch until they were able to send someone to rescue them, sending four cars to help get her vehicle out of the mud. Their efforts are something Al-Qwasmi values ​​much more now that she has an idea of ​​how much work a rescue operation requires.

There are so many people in the same situation at the same time. Just looking at our WhatsApp group right now, there are 10 or more cases a day, and some savings can take a lot of work, she said.

I joined because it is something fun to do for the community. It feels good to come back, to be able to do well but also to help people become more aware of the existence of teams like ours, she said. We were like a family; I do not think anyone is doing this for the sake of money or anything like that. In addition to rescues, we also have events where we get together as a team and just stay out.

In addition to their rescue operations, Barq also does community service work. Last May, Barq launched a campaign to distribute food and other essential items to quarantine sites throughout the Makkah region and Eastern Province, helping residents stranded at home while also helping to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Barq provides rescue and safety training for all of its recruits, including basic first aid, in addition to several awareness campaigns they provide to the public on a regular basis.

Those interested in joining as volunteers can register on the teams website, https://barqrescue.org/