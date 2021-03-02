The doctor shares the ‘gross’ warning regarding the use of old pillows

All Showbiz

Image by Tiktok / Getty.

A doctor who has warned against the use of old pillows has left users ‘wishing they had not seen the video.’

The doctor posted the video on the social media platform TikTok explaining why you should change your pillow at least every two years – however, viewers have been left ‘unbridled’ by the details explained.

Dr. Karan Raj shared the detailed video which has now garnered over 1.2 million viewers and thousands of comments.

In the clip, with the caption “Change the pillows!” explained the doctor.

“You have to change your pillows at least every two years

“An average person sheds about 4 kg of skin each year. Most of this ends up in your bed or pillow – a feast for microscopic dust mites.”



Image by Getty.

Next, the doctor said: “A single dust mite has about 20 stools each day, multiplied by the hundreds of mites that live on your pillow.

“A buildup of dust mites can cause shortness of breath and allergy-type symptoms.”

Viewers have been quick to comment on the video – with some wishing they never knew.

One user joked, “My pillow is older than me.” while a second commented: “I wish I had not seen this video.”

A third added, “OMG THIS TSHT T SHUM GRO GROUP! Why did I see this!”.

A fourth then wrote, “Oh that’s why it’s hard to breathe.”