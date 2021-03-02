Dumfries and Galloway: Dog walkers were asked to act responsibly amid sheep attacks





An “alarmingly high” number of incidents involving dogs attacking pregnant sheep have been reported across Dumfries and Galloway this week.

Police are investigating after a number of sheep were killed, had to be put down, or lost their unborn lambs as a result of the attacks.

They said any concern from dogs to pregnant sheep at this “sensitive time of year” could result in miscarriage. READ MORE: Calls to fight ‘junk waste urgency’ as Plastic campaign numbers fly Dog travelers have been asked to avoid sheep-occupied farmland, use bullets and stick to marked trails. A statement posted online by Scotland Police read: “Officials are investigating an alarmingly high number of incidents across Dumfries and Galloway where dogs have attacked and severely injured pregnant sheep over the past week, some resulting in animals being killed or to lose unborn lambs. POLICE Scotland “At this particularly sensitive time of year, any concern from dogs to pregnant sheep can risk miscarriage. The Scottish Police, representing members of the Dumfries & Galloway Partnership Against Rural Crime, will urge dog walkers to avoid sheep-occupied farmland at this time of year, stay on marked and well-used trails, and use bullets where there is a risk that dogs may come into contact with livestock “. Most livestock attacks occur when dog owners are not present and the dog has probably been left out of the lead, disobeyed orders or escaped from a garden. And many of these incidents occur because of a misconception that their person’s dog is incapable of attacking livestock. “Your Dog – Your Responsibility” Dog attacks on sheep and cattle in Scotland are estimated to cost Scottish agriculture more than 300 300,000 a year, said insurer NFU Mutual. Last year, a campaign highlighting the “great concern” caused by dogs disturbing livestock was launched by police and partners in the rural community. READ MORE: Scottish salmon farm suffers ‘main’ seal attack after thousands of fish lost The five-month “Your Dog – Your Responsibility” agency campaign aimed to ensure dog owners understand how traumatic livestock attacks can be and highlight the emotional and financial impact such incidents can have on farmers. and others involved. The campaign was launched in Midlothian by the Scottish Partnership Against Rural Crime (SPARC) which consists of partners from across the rural community, including the Scottish Police, NFU Scotland, Scottish Land and Estates and NFU Mutual. Chief Inspector John McKenzie, who heads SPARC, said at the time: “Tackling livestock attacks is an important issue and remains a priority for SPARC. “Further work needs to be done in highlighting not only the message to a responsible owner or person holding a dog if there are livestock nearby, but a more general awareness message about responsible dog ownership, such as at home as well as when he is out. “To this end, SPARC is launching this campaign with key messages of awareness, education and prevention.” Karen Ramoo, from Scottish Land and Estates, added: “We want everyone to enjoy our village, but it is important that dog owners take care when it comes to our rural areas. READ MORE VERY walk: Scottish walkers asked to give bees a helping hand “It is vital that owners understand the great concern caused by dog ​​attacks on livestock, whether it be the pain these animals suffer or the emotional and financial distress that can be inflicted on farmers. “Despite high-profile campaigns for many years, we are still seeing many incidents of livestock attacks and trauma in our rural areas, often where dogs are being left unattended or left unattended and fleeing homes and gardens. “Many of these incidents occur due to a misconception that their person’s dog is incapable of attacking livestock. Our message is not to take that risk and to make sure your dog is well controlled throughout our village. ”







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos