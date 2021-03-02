Hafeez Shaikh will delete Senate polls tomorrow: Fawad





ISLAMABAD:

With just one day to go before the Senate election, Federal Minister of Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry predicted on Tuesday that Hafeez Shaikh would easily win tomorrow’s polls. “Both Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidates from Islamabad will easily win the Senate elections,” the minister said. The technology minister made the prediction at a press conference held at the Pakistan Information Department (PID). “This victory will prove to be a crucial development for the dying opposition policy,” he noted. Read: The Senate campaign intensifies on the penultimate day “Realizing that Hafeez Shaikh will win, they have started looking towards Fazl-ur-Rehman [chief of Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl], thinking his policy will save them, “Chaudhry said. “The opposition has failed to sell political slogans and has now again tried to talk about starting a long march,” he said. Chaudhry further claimed that everyone knew what the opposition parties were doing to the country’s economy. He noted that the Senate election marks the main race that will take place before the next general election. “We have about 181 members on our side and that number is expected to increase tomorrow,” the minister said. Read more: Senate elections will be held ‘according to past practice’: ECP According to Chaudhry, 176 of the 181 members met with the prime minister at the last meeting. Sindh Assembly quarrel Furthermore, he asked the Pakistan Election Commission (ECP) to take note of the quarrel in the Sindh Assembly. “Today, a chaos happened [in Sindh Assembly] when a member tried to speak, “the minister said, adding that” it is the ECP ‘s responsibility to ensure transparency in the election. “ Earlier in the day, the Sindh Assembly turned into a battleground after lawmakers belonging to the PTI and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) got into a physical altercation over disgruntled PTI MP Karim Bux Gabool, eventually “taken into custody” from the premises of the assembly by the legislators of the other party.







