Mumbai this year will endure the warmer summer season than normal; Heat Begins To Crawl Early | Weather Channel – Weather Channel Articles





The sun is shining brightly on Marine Drive in Mumbai, Maharashtra. (SL Shanth Kumar / BCCL Mumbai) After experiencing a not-so-cool winter season that also brought some of your seasonal storms, mumbaikars were disappointed by undergoing a warmer-than-normal start in March 2021. While the winter months barely offered any break from the cities usually hot and humid, the weather across India’s financial capital is likely to heat up in the coming weeks alone, according to the latest forecast released by the Meteorological Department of India (IMD). According to the latest IMD long-term season forecasts for March-May 2021, parts of West India are likely to experience above-normal seasonal temperatures as well as minimum temperatures during these summer season years. In fact, IMD is very confident that the Konkan region and Goa will witness a warmer summer than normal with a probability of 70 to 100%. According to the forecast, the Konkan and Goa region which hosts the capital of Maharashtra, Mumbai is set to experience 0.25C warmer daytime temperatures from March to May, while nighttime temperatures would be 0.48C warmer. For the city which routinely witnesses mercury levels above 40C, such an increase in average temperature could mean heating temperatures close to 45C on particularly hot days, especially in May. Moreover, while the coastal city is experiencing high humidity levels, similar temperatures may be off the list this summer. This undesirable forecast arrives right at the back of a warmer start than usual for March 2021 for Mumbai. The metropolitan city recorded a maximum temperature of 35.4C, which marks a 3C increase from the norm. Further, it also recorded a minimum temperature of 20.6C during the first hours of Tuesday, March 2 which also marks a 1C departure from normal. As for the rest of the week, Mumbai maximum temperatures are expected to hover around 35C, while the minimum will remain close to 22C, IMD predicts. Moreover, the Weather Channel 10-day forecast has shown the possibility of high sunny skies over the city, with humidity levels of around 44% by next weekend. Forecasts for the rest of India The forecast predicts that daytime temperatures across West and Central India, where the vast state of Maharashtra is located, are likely to be above the long-term average. The story remains the same in terms of overnight mercury levels as well, with parts of West and Central India set to also endure minimum temperatures above normal. As for the rest of the country, maximum mercury levels are likely to be above seasonal normal for most subdivisions in North, Northwest and Northeast India; and some subdivisions from East, West and Central India as well as some coastal subdivisions of North Peninsular India. But on the other hand, sub-normal seasonal maximums are in the papers for subdivisions across the neighboring Southern Peninsula and Central India. Moreover, the northeastern, western parts of Central India, the southern parts of peninsular India, and the foothills of the Himalayas are all expected to witness super-normal minimum seasonal temperatures. Conversely, the sub-normal season minimum expects more subdivisions of the eastern parts of Central India, along with some subdivisions of the extreme northern parts of the country. This long-term forecast for the summer season 2021 is based on the model of the Monsoon Joint Mission Prediction System (MMCFS) developed within the monsoon mission project, launched by the Ministry of Earth Sciences (MES). The forecasts themselves were made using MMCFS simulations based on the initial conditions of February 2021, with the overall forecast being an ensemble of 31 member forecasts. ** For weather, science and COVID-19 updates on the go, download Weather Channel application (in Android and iOS store). It’s free!

