Why York Region Chief Physician Is Following Another COVID-19 Pandemic Route Than Toronto, Peel

Just days after the York region broke the rankings with neighboring Toronto and Peel and persuaded the province to ease restrictions on COVID-19 regions, shoppers almost to the point blocked box formations in a suburban HomeSense.

The reason this household furniture outlet in Vaughan, Ont., Could be opened at all was mainly due to York Region Medical Officer Karim Kurji. He had urged the Ontario government to move its area to a lower level of restrictions last month. even as his counterparts in Toronto and the Peel Region begged him to stay under a restraining order and stay at home.

Critics captured in a Global News viral crowd video on HomeSense as proof that Dr. Kurjis rushing to reopen was leading to disaster. While sending an inspector, Dr. Kurji said the store was following the new 25 per cent capacity limit and has since changed the way the formations are handled to ensure a better physical distance. While he says people should stay home as long as possible, he does not worry too much about buyers from Toronto or Peel moving to the York region because all three areas have similar infection rates.

And the real risks while standing in line for a short time in a store, he said, are low: We do not particularly worry because most of our businesses are following the rules.

Dr Kurji in soft words also does not bother to be a public health evader in the Greater Toronto Area, a role he has played almost since the beginning of the pandemics. He resisted being put in full blockade in December as cases were rising and alarms sounded from Toronto and elsewhere. And he has called for the York Region to remain in the provinces the freest red control zone for now, even with Simcoe Muskoka in the north, as of Monday, added to the list of regions blocked for fear of variants new, more contagious.

Province, says Dr. Kurji, is on track to avoid a third wave of feared infections, despite warnings from other public health experts who point to the threatening math modeling and experiences of some European countries, which have seen cases rise quickly when new variants came to power.

But the speed with which those variants are spreading in the York region is actually slowing down, he says. Once the variants completely replace the current breed of COVID-19, in a month or two, he said, there may be an increase in cases, but he does not expect an explosive increase. If he errs, he says, he will not hesitate to call for stricter measures.

I do not think there will be a third wave, said Dr. Kurji for The Globe and Mail in an extensive interview. I honestly do not think so.

He also points to new quarantine measures at airports and borders to avoid the entry of new cases from the US and elsewhere, and increased vaccinations as mitigating factors. (The York region began meeting with people in their 80s and older on Monday, two weeks before the Ontario state system for that age group started, but it ended up open for just a few hours.)

Dr. Kurji is skeptical of the impact of Ontario’s recent blockades, though he acknowledges they were necessary when the pandemic began. The recent stay-at-home order helped suppress cases, he said. But the December blockades came with a natural drop in infections after the winter break, as rallies and events subsided.

The most direct approach of Dr. Kurjis is known to local businesses and politicians, though he denies they have influenced what he says are his data-driven decisions.

His moves have not won over some in the front lines of the York Regions healthcare system. In early December, with increasing cases, three CEOs of the York Region Hospital publicly announced that they were at a turning point, in front of Dr. Kurjis calls for keeping the region out of the blockade. On Monday, as the new COVID-19 hospital admissions were down, the area intensive care units remained crowded with patients.

One of my main concerns was that he continued to refer to the business, said Steve Flindall, an emergency physician in the York Region who has treated hundreds of patients with COVID-19. In my opinion, this is not the concern of the health medical officer. This is the concern of business leaders and politicians.

Dr. Kurji, 66, has spent his entire career in public health. He grew up in a spot in the Indian Ocean: Mafia Island, near Tanzania. But he was sent alone at the age of 14 to high school in London. He said his parents his father ran a garage, his mother was a seamstress who ran to make sure he got a good education. At the age of study, he entered medical school at University College Hospital in London at the age of 18, surrounded by Oxford and Cambridge graduates.

In his first year, his parents were killed in a car accident in Tanzania. An uncle he had seen in London also died that same year. Dr. Kurji vowed to continue his studies the way his parents wanted. And he found himself drawn to what was then called community medicine in Britain because it seemed to allow him to do his best and prevent most deaths: He continued his studies at the prestigious London School of Tropical Hygiene and Medicine .

After moving to Calgary to be closer to a sister and working as a public health officer in Edmonton, Dr. Kurji spent time teaching at Dalhousie University before spending a decade as an Associate Health Medical Officer in the York Region, until 1999. He then took a job in public health with the province of Ontario, becoming General Officer of Associated Health as the Conversion of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) in 2003. (He returned to the York Regions Public Health Unit in 2005.)

His boss during SARS, then-health chief Colin DCunha also a resident of the York Region said in an interview that Dr. Kurji was a steadfast hand on his side during the crisis and also a key part of distributing free flu data across the provinces.

I always considered him as a knowledgeable colleague, who is guided by evidence, science, said Dr. DCunha. And he makes many thoughtful decisions. He is someone who does not go into the spotlight.

Dr. Kurji says he pursues an old-school public health approach that focuses not on blockages but on comprehensive efforts to track and isolate contacts of confirmed cases, something that the York region strengthened even after district operations others were overloaded. And he is not apologetic about his belief that public health decisions should take into account the well-being of society at large.

You know, in medical school there was a saying: As you do your surgery, make sure the patient does not die while you are operating, said Dr. Kurji. You can actually kill lives from the whole community, simply because you are so focused on preventing COVID-19.

