Chinese hackers targeting Indian vaccine makers, claims cyber intelligence firm, South Asia News & Top Stories

NEW DELHI – The issue of Chinese hackers has returned to the forefront in India with allegations of their attempts to infiltrate IT systems at two Indian vaccine manufacturers and their involvement in a power outage in Mumbai last year.

Researchers from Cyfirma, a cyber intelligence firm, said they had discovered how the Chinese piracy group APT10 had targeted the IT infrastructure and supply chain of the Serum Institute of India (SII), the world’s largest vaccine maker producing the AstraZeneca vaccine and Bharat Biotech, the local manufacturer of vaccines.

India has given emergency approval to both producers to supply the country’s needs for its vaccination program, which is among the largest undertaken in the world.

Cyfirma said it found that the vaccine study in India had attracted the attention of Chinese state-sponsored threat actors “whose intentions are to tarnish India’s reputation as well as tarnish its national vaccination efforts”.

The firm said it did not know the exact date of the attacks, but said evidence from communities and hacker forums showed efforts have already begun against the two companies.

“Nations are not sticking to their efforts to win the vaccine race as we are seeing unprecedented levels of cyber activity,” said Mr Kumar Ritesh, founder and CEO of Cyfirma.

“State-sponsored hackers are intervening to disrupt the distribution of vaccines, to steal research intellectual property, all in their efforts to create a competitive advantage for their countries.”

They were looking for “chemical combination of drugs, sensitive database, customer information for geopolitical and competitive advantage,” among others, he said.

In 2018, the U.S. Department of Justice said APT10 had acted in collaboration with the Chinese Ministry of State Security.

The alleged piracy attempts coincide with India and China’s efforts to ease tensions along the border, where a dispute between forces on both sides severed ties. The two countries have since moved forward in disassembling their forces at various points on the border. The violent clash last June led to a gathering of troops and weapons from both sides.

Both countries have also been at the forefront of vaccine diplomacy. India has given millions of doses of its home-made vaccine to its immediate neighbors, including Nepal, Bangladesh and the Maldives, in part to strengthen its influence in the face of the growing Chinese involvement in South Asia.

It has also supplied to various countries around the world, including through Covax, a global scheme to purchase and distribute Covid-19 vaccines free of charge to poor countries.

Similarly, China has distributed vaccines to 45 countries.

Cyfirma’s allegation of Chinese piracy efforts followed another report by the New York Times on February 28 that a power outage in Mumbai in October last year was part of a Chinese cyber campaign against India’s electricity grid.

Citing a report by Recorded Future, a U.S.-based company, the top U.S. daily linked the cyber attack to border problems, saying it could have been a warning to India about the cost of border escalation. .

The power outage in Mumbai, the financial capital of India, affected millions of people, with suburban train services in the metropolis in a settlement for more than two hours, traffic signals were cut off and water supply cut off in some affected areas.

Federal Energy Minister RK Singh denied the power outage was due to piracy, telling Asian News International, an Indian news agency, it was caused by “human error and not due to cyber attack”. He said teams investigating the outage found a cyber attack that occurred but was not linked to the network failure.

But Mr Anil Deshmukh, the interior minister for the state of Maharashtra, where Mumbai is based, described the disruption as an attempt at cyber sabotage.

China, responding to a New York Times report, denied any connection to the Mumbai cyber attack.

“As a staunch defender of cyber security, China strongly opposes and cracks all forms of cyber-attacks,” the Chinese embassy in New Delhi said in a tweet quoting a statement from the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman.

“Speculation and fabrications have no role to play in the issue of cyber attacks. It is very irresponsible to accuse a certain party without sufficient evidence around,” the tweet added.

The embassy denied the allegations as pure gossip and slander.

Analysts say recent reports of alleged Chinese hacking will only intensify the massive deficit of trust between the two countries, although India has been aware of early cases of Chinese piracy as well as threats.

A 2018 Indian government report found that 35 percent of cyber attacks on official Indian websites were from China, followed by the US and Russia.

“Industrial and military espionage is done by many countries,” said Professor Srikant Kondapalli, a China expert at Jawaharlal Nehru University.

“In this case, mistrust at the grassroots level is growing. Already popular opinion was against China after the border problems. As such, there is also no momentum in the relationship. Mutual mistrust continues and these incidents reinforce it.”