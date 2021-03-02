Romanian politician and former president’s daughter jailed for corruption





Photo Photo: Elena Udrea, president of the People’s Movement Party (PMP), addresses her supporters during a rally to launch her candidacy for Romania’s upcoming presidential election in Victoria Square in Bucharest on September 28, 2014. Romania will hold its presidential election on November 2 REUTERS / Bogdan Cristel / File Photo BUCHAREST (Reuters) – A Romanian court sentenced a former government minister as well as the daughter of former President Traian Basescu to prison on Tuesday for money laundering and inciting others to take bribes in a 2009 presidential campaign financing case. The Bucharest court sentenced Ioana Basescu, a notary public, to five years in prison. Elena Udrea, a former center-right minister, lawmaker and close political ally of former President Basescu was sentenced to eight years in prison. Decisions are not final and can be appealed. Basescu and Udrea denied any wrongdoing. In the last five years, the European Union state has seen its largest street protests in decades over entrenched corruption, as efforts by a previous left-wing government to decriminalize some criminal offenses raised concerns in Brussels and Washington. Investigations by anti-corruption prosecutors have uncovered conflicts of interest, abuse of power, fraud and the award of state contracts in exchange for bribes across political parties. Transparency International ranks Romania as one of the most corrupt EU member states, and Brussels has kept its justice system under close scrutiny since joining the bloc in 2007. Anti-corruption prosecutors said Udrea, then regional development minister and unofficial presidential campaign coordinator, caused a former deputy minister and county council chairman to demand bribes worth approximately 1.6 million lei ($ 400,000) from two businessmen in exchange of public works agreements. Similarly, Ioana Basescu encouraged others to offer bribes and money laundering, prosecutors said. The funds were used to fund various campaign services. Three other people were sentenced to prison for the case on Tuesday. Basescu, now an MEP, became president in 2004 in an anti-graft reform and won a second five-year term in 2009. Several other people close to him have been jailed for corruption on other occasions and he is become critical of anti-corruption prosecutors. Reporting by Luiza Ilie, Editing by William Maclean

