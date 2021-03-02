Asean news headlines at 7pm on Tuesday (March 2nd)





Malaysia: Negara Bank has seen the main rate as infections slow down, Covid-19 vaccination begins ‘Datuk Series Robin Hood’ hit for extortion Private hospitals want to be involved in Covid-19 immunization Police mutilate ‘Geng 21’ in Johor The PKR duo pressured to support Muhyiddin, claims Anwar MIDA: Malaysia records investment RM164b, China’s leading investor Singapore: License fee waivers for hotels, travel agents and tour guides extended until the end of 2021; 8 new cases imported on Tuesday (March 2nd) Singapore’s PM calls for Suu Kyi’s release, says sanctions won’t hurt military – ‘a big, tragic step back’ 1.2 million RM collected for the Malaysian premature baby in Singapore in 29 hours TNB makes efforts to enter the Singapore RE market Singapore health records go digital to fight fakes, resume air travel Herd immunity can last up to five years Indonesia: The Ministry of Health confirms that Indonesia reveals 2 cases of the new variant Covid-19 as a total increase of the country 1.345 million Indonesia is reluctant to allow alcoholic beverages to be invested in by foreign firms Indonesia Sinabung volcano lowers large column of ash (update) Indonesia temporarily cuts taxes on cars and new homes Indonesia’s Mount Sinabung volcano spews ash Bali starts shooting the virus for the hospitality staff Game developers endure trolls, tough parents Thailand: 10 groups of people banned from receiving the Sinovac vaccine; Only 42 Covid-10 cases on Tuesday (March 2nd) Thailand is preparing for quarantine in the area to rekindle tourism Thai PM orders study on ‘vaccine passports’ to boost tourism Hard data on the Covid-19 virus family can be found in Cambodia’s laboratory refrigerator, Thai drain pipe Thailand is ready to approve vaccine passports to start tourism Dozens were injured in the weekend rally as police fired rubber bullets Philippines: Philippines says vaccination boosts “very successful” as country registers 2,067 new Covid-19 cases totaling 580,000 The Philippines fires the diplomat whose maid attacks were caught on film Philippines and M’sia markets rise as South Korean shares jump after optimistic data, China drops over 1% Philippine energy retailer sees recovery after 30% drop in profit The Philippines reports the first cases of the Covid-19 variant of South Africa Mass vaccination begins in the Philippines Vietnam: Digital platforms used to promote Vietnam tourism Vietnam’s foreign investment inflow falls 15.6% in the first two months Vietnam raises $ 1.29 USD in trade surplus in two months Hanoi allows the reopening of restaurants but street stalls and bars remain closed Myanmar: Myanmar’s neighbors in Asia push for Suu Kyi release, democracy restored after special meeting Myanmar police fire dizzying grenades as Southeast Asian ministers move for talks Myanmar protesters return to the streets as the crackdown continues Regional powers to put pressure on Myanmar junta over deadly repression Myanmar’s Suu Kyi hit with two new criminal charges Myanmar journalist arrested after overnight attack: employer The Myanmar junta urges forces not to use live ammunition against protesters Cambodia: Coronavirus: Few data on the Covid-19 virus family can be found in Cambodia’s laboratory refrigerator, Thai drying tube The Cambodian opposition figure was shot with 25 years in prison The Cambodian minister denies co-operation in the pork import industry New cases of Cambidia Covid-19 groups in the top 340; a growing issue in the capital in the fight against the pandemic Laos: Laos graduated in Less Developed Country status in 2026 Laos: EDCF, MoH to study modern hospital construction Laos government to closely monitor self-quarantine of people entering Laos; Brunei: The Brunei Asean presidency receives full support from Malaysia Brunei: Schools taken for their excellence Brunei: 48 families affected by the flood receive assistance from the government Asean: Can Southeast Asian diplomacy end the crisis in Myanmar? Asian countries embrace Chinese vaccines From WeChat to Clubhouse: Xiaomi turns messaging app into social audio platform after shutting it down China removes British foreign secretary for remarks regarding HK TikTok sister app Douyin removes thousands of accounts for apparent wealth







