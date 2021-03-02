Chinese Australians discriminated as Canberra-Beijing tensions boil: Lowy report

Nearly one in five Chinese Australians say they were physically threatened or attacked last year, blamed for tensions stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic or hostility between Canberra and Beijing.

About one in three community members also say they have faced verbal abuse or discriminatory treatment.

But almost 70 per cent of Chinese Australians still say they feel accepted by Australian society, with nearly eight in 10 saying Australia is a good place to live.

The findings are part of a new large-scale survey of the Australian Chinese community conducted by the Lowy Institute foreign affairs group.

One of the authors of the survey, Natasha Kassam, the poll showed how ordinary Chinese Australians were hit by rising political tensions and resentments.

“While that broad Australian debate over China has shifted over the past year, particularly over foreign intervention and economic coercion, it seems Chinese Australians have borne the brunt,” she said.

Nearly half of respondents said someone has expressed support for them over their Chinese heritage over the past year. ( ABC News: Jarrod Fankhauser

The results are particularly bleak because many Chinese Australians told Lowy that before 2020, they felt that Australian society was gradually becoming more hospitable to them.

“They really attribute this change over the past year to the bilateral relationship and the COVID-19 pandemic,” Ms Kassam said.

“Before that the trajectory they report is a positive path.”

Sydney’s mother, Ping Hua, who has lived in Australia for five and a half years, tells a similar story.

Ms Hua said she felt “lucky” to be in Australia.

When she had a serious car accident while living in Canberra, she was impressed by the care she received at the hospital and the health workers sent to her home.

She was also pleased with the way her neighbors and other members of her local community gathered to support her as she slowly recovered.

Ms Hua said bilateral hostilities between Australia and China had created tensions within the Chinese diaspora. ( Supplied

“They showed me support, helped me get involved in hobby groups in the local community, they realized I had to be upset, staying [at home] only with crutches and a cart, “she said.

“I realized that if this were to happen again in China in my hometown, I would probably need to hire more people for extra help, or I would need extra help from other family members.”

But Ms Hua said bilateral hostilities between Australia and China had created tensions within the Chinese diaspora, as well as between Chinese Australians and the wider community.

“I can no longer avoid it. Politics has become my daily life. It’s like, which side are you on? The Australian government side? The Chinese government side?” she said.

“I also feel like staying at home mom, I have to be careful.

“And I have no side! Oh god, why should I take any side?”

Australian media reporting on China ‘extremely negative’: poll

The survey of more than 1,000 community members presents a complex picture of the experiences of Chinese Australians and their views on Australia, China, democracy and contemporary geopolitics.

Overall, Chinese Australians are significantly more positively confident towards China and the Chinese Government than other Australians.

For Mrs. Kassam said there was still a wide range of views and fierce disagreements within the community.

For example, the Australian Australian community is equally divided on the issue of foreign intervention.

Forty-six percent of Chinese Australians were concerned about Beijing’s influence, compared to 82 percent of the Australian population. ( ABC News: Jarrod Fankhauser

Nearly half (46 per cent) of respondents said they were concerned about the Chinese government’s influence in Australian politics.

But an almost identical number of people said that the Australian media and politicians paid a lot of attention to foreign interference.

Half of the respondents also said that the Australian media reporting on China was “very negative”.

Ms Hua said she hated media reports criticizing China before slowly realizing that Australian sales were also very critical of their government ‘s failures.

But she still feels like Australian politicians and media organizations are too focused on aggressive statements by the Chinse government.

“I think it’s too much lately. I feel like they’re using it as a weapon too,” she said.

A complex mix of views on politics

Lowy’s poll also found that Chinese Australians have more confidence in the Chinese government than most Australians.

More than 70 per air respondents said they had at least some confidence that China would “act responsibly in the world.”

In contrast, less than one in four people in the wider Australian community share that belief.

The Chinese-Australians surveyed were also much more open to Australian cooperation with China.

Half of Chinese Australians surveyed said they “somehow” trust China to act responsibly in the world. ( ABC News: Jarrod Fankhauser

Sixty-five percent of respondents indicated they disagreed with the Federal Government’s decision to ban Chinese telco Huawei from the national broadband network, saying Australia should allow Chinese firms to provide technology for critical infrastructure.

Seventy percent said Australia should work with China to open aid projects in Asia-Pacific.

But Ms Kassam said many Chinese Australians also said the federal government should protect and set some boundaries on cooperation with Beijing.

For example, 49 per cent of respondents said the Australian Government should limit research with China in the areas of defense and security.

Sixty-five percent said Australia should look to other markets to reduce its economic dependence on China, while 67 percent said the government should sanction Chinese officials responsible for human rights abuses.

“There is a real complexity of views there. There is more positivity towards China on the one hand, but a high level of concern about human rights and economic dependence and coercion on the other,” Ms Kassam said.

Chinese Australians also have much more mixed views on democracy than most other Australians.

Just over a third of respondents said democracy was preferable to any other system of government, compared to about 70 per cent of Australia’s wider population.

Forty-one percent said an undemocratic government might be preferable in some circumstances.

Just over a third of Chinese Australians surveyed said democracy was preferable to any other system of government. ( ABC News: Jarrod Fankhauser

Ms Kassam said the history of Beijing dealing effectively with COVID-19 may have cemented that picture in parts of the Australian Australian community.

Forty-three percent of respondents see China’s most favorable governing system on the verge of a pandemic.

“Last year has seen a really interesting debate emerge as to whether authoritarian or democratic systems are better equipped to tackle the pandemic,” she said.

“I think the failures of the United States and the democratic backwardness around the world have not helped the cause of Australia.”

The poll also confirms that Chinese-Australians remain heavily dependent on WeChat news and Chinese media.

Eighty-four percent of people surveyed used WeChat for Chinese-language news, while 74 percent read major news outlets, including state media sources such as Xinhua.