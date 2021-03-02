Opinion | How is Biden isolating himself in addition to Trump and Obama in the Middle East?

So far, Biden seems to be trying to find a balance between these two ways of supporting America’s beloved principles while acknowledging cold realities and possessing both diplomacy and military action. In a region where America’s commitment to its values ​​is regularly put to the harshest test, he is trying to create a middle ground with wild nuance. And while he has managed this balance so far, it will be extremely difficult to maintain as new challenges emerge in the region.

Tactical differences between Biden and his predecessors have emerged in the new administrations dealing with Iran, Saudi Arabia and Israel.

Biden’s main goal is to return to the Iran nuclear deal, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, which the Obama administration reached in 2015. In order to push the deal forward, Obama refrained from responding to Iran’s provocations, to the disappointment of the critics who accused him of sedation. Obama made other controversial efforts for Iran on the path to a deal. For example, although he claimed that the negotiations did not prevent him from taking more aggressive action in Syria, an Iranian ally, there is reason for skepticism.

Even as Trump rejected the deal with Iran and imposed maximum pressure sanctions on the Iranian regime, he also ignored numerous Iranian attacks. He did not respond in 2019, when Iranian allies in Yemen nearly crippled Saudi Arabia’s oil facilities, or next year, when Iranian-backed forces fired a missile at US troops in Iraq. He carried out a substantial operation, killing Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, but lacked a coherent strategy. Many Iranian attacks were ignored.

Perhaps that is why Iran was taken by surprise last week when Biden responded to a series of attacks by Iraqi militia representing US targets in Iraq. US responsehitting Iranian targets in Syriawas not released foolishly; was carefully calibrated to prevent problems for the Iraqi government. (Pro-Iran forces in Iraq often use U.S. action to agitate against the U.S. and the Baghdad government.) The Biden administration also made sure to discuss attacks with its allies before the operation. At the same time, the fact that Biden was willing to take military action allayed fears that, in his impatience to return to the Obama-era nuclear deal, Biden would turn a blind eye to Iran while his allied fighters are they wreaked havoc.

The Iranians did not realize that Biden is not Obama, an Israeli official i said Axios with approval .

Saudi Arabia is also probably relieved that Biden is not Obamaeven if Riyadh is not yet exactly sure who Biden is. The Saudis could not wait for Obama to leave. They felt he had turned to Iran at their expense; he had called them publicly a so-called ally and said it should share the neighborhood with Iran. Then came Trump, who embraced the kingdom, dismissed any human rights concerns, and refused to release an American intelligence report (as required by law) that concluded that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) was responsible for the assassination. dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

It is here that the beginning of Bidens needle is most evident. As the Trump administration preferred to communicate with the MBS, the de facto ruler of Saudi Arabia, Biden last week named King Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud, official counterparts of presidents. Communications with the MBS, who is also defense minister, have been reduced; he now speaks with the US Secretary of Defense. With this, the Biden administration has essentially withdrawn the recognition of the MBS as the leader of Saudi Arabia, keeping in touch with it.

In the call with the king, Biden reaffirmed Washington’s commitment to Saudi defense, but he also stressed the need for human rights improvements in Saudi Arabia and a solution to the humanitarian catastrophe in the Saudi-led war in Yemen. The next day, Biden issued the intelligence report on Khashoggi, who formally blamed the MBS for the murder. On the one hand, the report looked a painful mark on the prince for the world to see. At the same time, Biden refused to sanction the MBS, as did other Saudi officials involved in the killings. He was rightly criticized for not punishing MBS more harshly, but Biden knows MBS is likely to become king and chose not to sacrifice the relationship.

For Israel, Biden again is neither Obama nor Trump. Obama left Israelis traumatized. On one of his first trips as president, he went to the Middle East but did not stop in Israel. Instead, he delivered a speech in Cairo, where, among other things, he publicly criticized Israeli settlements. Relationships went downhill from there. Trump, meanwhile, gave a free hand to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and came out fully on his side, moving the US embassy in Jerusalem, upholding Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights, and looking away as Israel expanded West Bank settlements.

Biden will leave the US Embassy in Jerusalem. But the Israelis are worried about his plans to restore the Iran nuclear deal, and other changes are numerous: call Netanyahu last month, Biden raised the need to advance peace with the Palestinians. He also opposes the expansion of settlements. However, in his call with Netanyahu, he reaffirmed it personal commitment for the security of Israel. And during the campaign, Biden made it clear that he would address disagreements with the Israeli prime minister. privately.

Biden is a firm believer in personal relationships as a foundation of foreign policy. All signs suggest that he will rely on those relationships and continue to try to establish a middle course. With decades of experience in foreign policy far more than almost any of his predecessors comes to work with a unique depth of understanding.

However, starting that needle will not be easy. Biden has signaled that he wants to make the Middle East a lower priority than it has been in the past. However, the region is a tangle of interconnected, often explosive, conflicts with a habit that suddenly requires urgent attention. Events in the region also tend to attract great interest from constituencies in the United States. This means that Bidens’ actions will be closely scrutinized and criticized at home.

Sooner or later, Biden will make a decision that will produce a sharp reaction. There will come a time when that careful mix of realism and values ​​will not stand. Then we will see the real proof of what the Biden Doctrine is, and whether it can resist the realities of the Middle East.