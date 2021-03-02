The Covid variant of South Africa has officially reached North Virginia





The coronavirus variant in South Africa has already been documented throughout the region. So it’s no real surprise that the Virginia Department of Health announced today that she had identified her first case in Northern Virginia. The most contagious tension was found by a local resident with no travel history during the exposure period. The South African variantB.1.351 was first discovered in October last year, and only 53 cases have been reported in the US in all 15 states plus DC. (So ​​far, there has been one case identified in DC, 9 in Maryland and three elsewhere in Virginia, according to CDC.) While it may spread more easily, public health officials say there is no evidence leading to more serious illness. A UK variant has also made its rounds across the region, with more than 90 cases documented across DC, Maryland and Virginia. B.1.1.7, as it is called, is also known to spread more easily. British experts have warned it may be associated with an increased risk of death compared to other variants of the virus, but more research is needed, says the CDC. “We are in a race to stop the spread of these new variants. “The more people who become infected, the greater the chance that the virus will be transformed and a variant will emerge that could undermine current vaccination efforts,” said the Virginia Department of Health. Food Editor Jessica Sidman covers the people and trends behind the DC food and drink scene. Before joining Washingtonian in July 2016, she was Food Editor and Young & Hungry columnist at Washington City Paper. She is a native of Colorado and holds a degree from the University of Pennsylvania.

