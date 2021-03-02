Explained: How, after 170 years, a lost bird was found in the jungles of Indonesian Borneo

Sometime between 1843 and 1848, a German naturalist named Carl Schwaner, walking through the dense equatorial forests of Borneo, came across a small gray songbird with a wide, black distinctive stripe of eyes running around his head.

For more than 170 years after this reporting, this single specimen represented the only recorded appearance of this bird species that the holotype species is now at the Naturalis Biodiversity Center in Leiden, the Netherlands. By the end of last year.

Return of the babbler

On October 5, 2020, a lone black-eyed buzzer (Malacocincla perspicillata) was spotted and caught alive by two locals in southeastern Kalimantan, the Indonesian-administered part of Borneo. The finding was reported Feb. 25 on BirdingASIA, the biennial newsletter of the Oriental Bird Club.

No Asian bird has been missing as long as the Indonesiaias Babbler with black eyebrows Malacocincla perspicillata, write the authors of the short paper. [Missing for 170 years the rediscovery of Black-browed Babbler Malacocincla perspicillata on Borneo: BirdingASIA 34 (2020); Panji Gusti Akbar et al.]

On October 5, 2020, we observed a living specimen of the black-eyed Babbler in south-eastern Kalimantan, the first sighting of this species for 170 years. The bird was picked up by two locals after being observed several times during their daily visits to the forest. Based on the photos taken by the bird during its temporary captivity (before its final release into the wild), we made detailed notes.

Akbar, the lead author of the paper who is an ornithologist with tourism company Birdpacker Indonesia, told reporters that he took a picture of the bird from WhatsApp and, after going through his field guides, found it to match black-eyed buzzers . It was such a big shock that at first he could not believe what he was seeing.

I contacted as many leading ornithologists as possible, and they all agreed that there is no other bird that [it] look [like] in addition to a buzz of black eyebrows, Akbar told the US-based non-profit news platform Mongabay It just blew my mind.

The view of the bird

Akbar and his colleagues write that the bird was strong, with a relatively short tail and a strong bill similar to the holotype. The upper parts were rich brown, while the lower parts to the bay were gray with fine white stripes. The appearance of the bird’s face was very distinct, with the crown of chestnut brown, defined by a broad, black line of eyes extending across the malaria up to the neck and sides of the neck. The iridescence was deep red and unlike the holotype, which has been given artificial eyes with yellow. The legs were dark gray

Black-eyed Babbler Malacocincla perspicillatum, unseen for 170 years, South Kalimantan, Indonesian Borneo, October 2020. (Photo credit: Muhammad Rizky Fauzan, from Mungon newspaper for 170 years Rediscovery of the Black-eyed Babbler Malacocincla perspicillata in Borneo: BirdingASIA 34 (2020); Panji Gusti Akbar etc.)

Akbar told Mongabay that they suspected this bird may have actually been in the area for a long time. Only that no one is coming to see anyone who knows how to identify birds.

There is no data on numbers

It is possible in fact, that there are other individuals of the species in the jungles of Indonesia a report in The New York Times on the rediscovery of the black-eyed greyhound said that local men Muhammad Suranto and Muhammad Rizky Fauzan were curious about the identity of a bird black and brown, they sometimes saw flying around during their jungle trips in South Kalimantan, and finally managed to catch one of the birds and write photos of Joko Said Trisiyanto, a member of the BW Galeatus, a group of bird watching that formed in Indonesian Borneo in 2016. It was Trisiyanto who passed the photos to Akbar.

That said, however, absolutely nothing is known about the size of this population if one exists. Species conservation status is listed in the Data Deficient category in the IUCN Red List. The IUCN says the global population size has not been determined, but the species are described as extinct and recognized only by a single specimen, based on del Hoyo et al., 2007.