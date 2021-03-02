Erdogan pledges rights reforms, critics say not enough





Erdogan cited hundreds of measures he said would be implemented in the next two years, adding that his governments’ ultimate goal would be to draft a new constitution. Opponents have expressed fears that the new constitution will lead to the cementing of Erdogan’s powers. Turkey has witnessed a deterioration in rights and freedoms under Erdogan for nearly two decades in power, with human rights groups saying the rights to a fair trial, peaceful assembly and free speech have been seriously violated. Thousands of government critics, including journalists, politicians and activists, have been jailed or prosecuted for what they say are slanderous allegations. Analysts said the Erdogan reforms did not have tangible measures to boost human rights. Things that were positive were really marginal, said Howard Eissenstat, a Turkish affairs expert at St Lawrence University in New York. This is about addressing criticism and and strengthening power. There was very little concrete about how this would change, for example, the experience of journalists reporting on information the government does not want to receive. There was little to explain how this would reduce the number of political prisoners, he said. The proposed reforms come at a time when Turkey, with the aim of attracting foreign investment to offset the effects of an economic downturn, has sought to mend ties with its former Western partners, including the United States and the European Union. The new US administration under President Joe Biden has been an outspoken critic of human rights in Turkey, calling for the release, for example, of prominent human rights activist and philanthropist Osman Kavala, who has been held in custody since November 2017. Turkey also faces potential EU sanctions over its energy-seeking efforts in the eastern Mediterranean in waters contested by EU members Greece and Cyprus. Critics say there is some evidence that Turkey’s sincerity would be the release of Kavala and Selahattin Demirtas, former co-chair of the pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party, or HDP. Demirtas, who ran against Erdogan in the presidential election, has been in jail since his arrest in November 2016 on terror charges. Last year, Erdogan accused the European Court of Human Rights of protecting a terrorist after deciding on Demirtas’ immediate release. Turkey has also ignored a 2019 ruling by the European Court of Human Rights on the release of Kavala, which is accused of links to a failed coup in 2016, as well as anti-government protests in 2013. Erdogan is scheduled to announce a series of economic reforms next week. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos