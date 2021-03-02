Do not shy away from getting involved with the people of Jammu and Kashmir: Mufti Mehbooba at the Center

PDP President Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday urged the Center not to shy away from getting involved with the people of Jammu and Kashmir and to take a careful look at their wishes and aspirations. “New Delhi should not shy away from engaging with the people of Jammu and Kashmir. I urge the Indian government to take a careful look at the rights and aspirations of the people,” Mehbooba said at a party congress in the Anantnag district.

The former prime minister reiterated that the road to peace on the subcontinent runs through Kashmir and that dialogue and reconciliation are the only meaningful mechanisms for resolving outstanding issues and catapulting the region out of a whirlpool of misery and insecurity.

“Many people are calm when I support the restoration of our constitutional rights and talk about resuming the dialogue process. But since when has it become a crime to articulate the legitimate demands of our people and seek a solution for peace? If not the government of India “to whom else do the people of Jammu and Kashmir turn?” asked the Mufti.

Underlining the changing geopolitical scenario, Mehbooba expressed hope that the government would seize the opportunity provided by the forthcoming SAARC summit which is likely to provide a window of opportunity to capture the threads of dialogue and peace process between India and Pakistan.

“Geopolitically, a lot has happened in the last two months. The country is engaging with China and steps have been taken to strengthen the ceasefire mechanism with Pakistan,” she said.

“The SAARC Summit may convene soon in Pakistan and I hope that the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) will attend it. It may be an opportunity to revive ties (between India and Pakistan) and start the peace process through dialogue. This it is what the people of Jammu and Kashmir are desperately wanting, “said the Mufti.