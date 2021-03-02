COVID in Ireland: Direct Updates

Live updates COVID-19 from Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

March 2

Update 12:15 pm EST: 149 individuals have tested positive for coronavirus in Northern Ireland in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the region to 112,780, according to Northern Ireland Department of Health.

To date, 831,473 individuals have been tested for coronavirus in Northern Ireland. 1,440 individuals have tested positive in the region in the last seven days.

There have been two other coronavirus-related deaths reported today in Northern Ireland, bringing the death toll in the region to 2,059. Both newly reported deaths occurred within the current reporting period, 10 a.m. March 1 – 10 a.m. March 2.

As of March 1, 572,759 vaccines are administered in Northern Ireland, of which 537,389 were first doses and 35,370 were second doses.

March 1 – 6,376 deaths, 332,904 confirmed cases between NI and RoI

* Editor’s note:Coronavirus updates from the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland from February 2020 – February 2021 are available here.

So far 984,667 vaccines have been administered between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

Globally, there have been more than 114.30 million confirmed coronavirus cases. There have been more than 2.53 million coronavirus-related deaths and more than 64.52 million recoveries.

Update 1:05 pm EST: There have been 687 newly confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Republic of Ireland today, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 220,273, according to Department of Health of Ireland. (Evaluation of data in HPSC has resulted in the denotation of 6 confirmed cases. The figure of 220,273 confirmed cases reflects this.)

111,417 tests have been completed in the Republic of Ireland over the last seven days, with a positivity rate of 4.3 percent.

From the cases reported in the Republic of Ireland today:

352 are men and 334 are women

71% are under the age of 45

the average age is 30 years old

240 in Dublin, 49 in Limerick, 44 in Offaly, 40 in Galway, 36 in Louth and the remaining 278 cases have been distributed to 19 other counties

As of 8 a.m. today, 540 patients with COVID-19 are hospitalized, of whom 120 are in the ICU. There have been 14 other hospitalizations in the last 24 hours.

There have been 9,964 new cases in the Republic of Ireland in the last 14 days ending at midnight on 28 February. The 14-day incidence rate (ending at midnight on February 28) per 100,000 population is 209.2. The lowest national 14-day incidence rate was on July 3, 2020 when the rate was 2.98 cases per 100,000 population. The 5-day moving average of new cases as of February 28 is 684.

A death was reported today at the Health Protection Oversight Center. This death occurred in January. There have been a total of 4,319 * COVID-19-related deaths in Ireland. (HPSC data evaluation has resulted in the denotation of 1 death. The figure of 4,319 deaths reflects this.)

As of last Friday (February 26), there have been 426,070 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered in Ireland:

285,780 people received their first dose

140,290 people have taken their second dose

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer of the Department of Health, said today: “While the number of daily cases and the number of people in hospital and critical care remain high, we continue to make progress. In the last 24 hours, we have had no admissions. new to critical care, the first time this has happened since St. Stephen’s Day.This is a more tangible signal of the efforts people continue to make and how those efforts are positively impacting the COVID-19 trajectory in Ireland. Please stay with this for the next few weeks. “

Professor Pete Lunn, Head of Behavior Research Unit, ESRI said today: “Data from the Public Opinion Survey Survey (Amrach / Department of Health) and the New Social Activity Measure (ESRI / Department of Taoiseach) , provide insight into how people are coping with prolonged periods of restriction Evidence shows that while people are seeing it with difficulty, the vast majority (79%) believe that preventing the spread of COVID-19 is more important than the burden of restrictions.Only 10% disagree.

“This model helps to explain how compliance measures have increased in recent weeks and months, despite the frustrations people feel. Just because we feel a particular way, does not mean that this feeling dictates our behavior. On the contrary, most people in Ireland support restrictions and adhere to them, despite disappointments.

“The data also show systematic misconceptions about social activity. Currently, half of the adult population does not meet anyone outside their family for a 48-hour period, with less than a quarter meeting three or more.” However, these more active people in society believe they are meeting fewer people than the average.

“There is a clear misconception. Most people believe that others are enjoying a more social life than they are. Those who are actually more active in society do not realize this. The finding is important and we should try to “We correct this misunderstanding. When people appreciate the efforts made by others, they usually become more likely to follow.”

Update 12:55 pm EST:Regarding the latest adjustments made to the Level 5 restrictions in the Republic of Ireland, the following will be reopened today:

Special school with 100% capacity

Small and tall babies, grades 1 and 2 to go back to school

Final year Leaving Certificate classes to return to school

Update 12:35 pm EST: 138 individuals have tested positive for coronavirus in Northern Ireland in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the region to 112,631, according to Northern Ireland Department of Health.

To date, 829,704 individuals have been tested for coronavirus in Northern Ireland. 1,551 individuals have tested positive in the region in the last seven days.

There have been two other coronavirus-related deaths reported today in Northern Ireland, bringing the death toll in the region to 2,057. One of the newly reported deaths occurred within the current reporting period, 10 a.m. February 28 – 10 a.m. March 1, while the other occurred outside the current reporting period.

As of February 28, 558,597 vaccines are administered in Northern Ireland, of which 525,400 were first doses and 33,197 were second doses.

