Plan for new Lisbon airport stalled, government pushes for solution





Photograph Photograph: Passengers wearing face masks walk to Lisbon airport during coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19) in Lisbon, Portugal June 15, 2020. REUTERS / Rafael Marchante / File Photo LISBON (Reuters) – Portuguese aviation regulator ANAC on Tuesday refused to evaluate a plan to build a new airport in Lisbon, a new hurdle for one of the countries’ biggest infrastructure projects, but the government said it would seek a solution. The tourism industry in countries where growth stopped last year from the COVID-19 pandemic has been complaining for years about the lack of capacity at Lisbon Portela airport. A new airport in Montijo on the south bank of the Tagus River was proposed as a second hub. Plans for the new airport have been under consideration for five decades and the government said in 2019 Montijo Airport, where it already has a military air base, will be completed next year. But ANAC said in a statement that it had rejected the assessment request submitted by airport authority ANA as not all municipalities in and around the new airport were happy with the plans, with some citing environmental concerns. It was concluded that ANAC was obliged to reject the request in full, she said in a statement published on her website, explaining that under Portuguese law, he could only evaluate the project if all local governments had given positive feedback. Reacting to the ANAC decision, the government said in a statement that it would propose that the law in question be revised. He also said he would suggest various solutions to the stalemate, including building the airport elsewhere. An environmental study in 2019 highlighted a threat to wildlife from the new airport as the Tagus estuary is a nature reserve for various birds. French construction group Vinci, which owns ANA, the operator of Lisbon airport, said it would invest 1.15 billion euros in expanding Lisbon’s main airport and building a new one. Vinci and ANA could not be reached immediately for comment. Reporting by Catarina Demony; Editing by Andrei Khalip, Kirsten Donovan and Bernadette Baum

