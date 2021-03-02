Karnataka Minister Jarkiholi judges controversy over sexual harassment accusation | India News





Bengaluru: Karnataka Minister of Water Resources Ramesh Jarkiholi adjudicated controversy on Tuesday as a social activist filed a police complaint alleging sexual harassment of a ‘job aspirant’ and threatening him and his family with dire consequences.

Even as social activist Dinesh Kallahalli approached Bengaluru police commissioner Kamal Pant, several news channels began broadcasting Jarkihol’s allegedly intimate videos and photos with the ‘work aspirant’.

The Minister was not immediately available for comment.

After meeting with Pant, Kallahalli told reporters that he was asked to approach Cubbon Park Police Station to file a complaint and obtain a FIR registered there.

Kallahalli claimed that the woman did not want to go out in nature and approached him to file a complaint, which claimed that the minister took advantage of her by offering her a job.

In the complaint, Kallahalli claimed that when the woman from a poor family approached the minister to make a short film, he had sexually exploited her by securing a job at Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited.

He claimed that when the minister found out that the woman had a ‘CD’ (unpleasant video), he threatened her and her family.

“Since I am on social activism, they approached me with the complaint and the CD and shared all the details. Please investigate the truth of the case, file a criminal case against the minister and provide protection to the victim,” he said in the complaint.

Union Minister for Coal and Mining Pralhad Joshi said he was not aware of the fact.

Speaking to reporters at Hubball, he said if an issue like this has surfaced, it should be investigated to find out the truth.

He also said he would talk to the prime minister in this regard.

