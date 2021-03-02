How do virus variants get their names?

20H / 501Y.V2.

VOC 202012/02.

B.1.351.

These were the charming names that scientists proposed for a new variant of the coronavirus that was identified in South Africa. The tangled strings of letters, numbers, and dots are profoundly meaningful to the scientists who created them, but how could anyone else keep them straight? Even easier to remember, B.1.351, refers to a completely different line of virus if a single point is lost or misplaced.

Virus naming conventions were excellent as long as variants remained esoteric research topics. But they are now the source of anxiety for billions of people. They need names that open from the language, without stigmatizing the people or places associated with them.

What is challenging is to come up with names that are distinctive, that are informative, that do not include geographical references, and that are kind of striking and memorable, said Emma Hodcroft, a molecular epidemiologist at the University of Bern in Switzerland. It seems a bit simple, but in fact it is a really big request to try and convey all this information.

The solution, she and other experts said, is to create a single system for everyone to use, but link it to the more technical ones that scientists rely on. The World Health Organization has assembled a working group of several dozen experts to devise a straightforward and scalable way to do this.