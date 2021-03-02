International
How do virus variants get their names?
20H / 501Y.V2.
VOC 202012/02.
B.1.351.
These were the charming names that scientists proposed for a new variant of the coronavirus that was identified in South Africa. The tangled strings of letters, numbers, and dots are profoundly meaningful to the scientists who created them, but how could anyone else keep them straight? Even easier to remember, B.1.351, refers to a completely different line of virus if a single point is lost or misplaced.
Virus naming conventions were excellent as long as variants remained esoteric research topics. But they are now the source of anxiety for billions of people. They need names that open from the language, without stigmatizing the people or places associated with them.
What is challenging is to come up with names that are distinctive, that are informative, that do not include geographical references, and that are kind of striking and memorable, said Emma Hodcroft, a molecular epidemiologist at the University of Bern in Switzerland. It seems a bit simple, but in fact it is a really big request to try and convey all this information.
The solution, she and other experts said, is to create a single system for everyone to use, but link it to the more technical ones that scientists rely on. The World Health Organization has assembled a working group of several dozen experts to devise a straightforward and scalable way to do this.
This new system will assign disturbing variants to a name that is easy to pronounce and recall and will also minimize unnecessary negative effects on nations, economies and people, the WHO said in a statement. The proposal for this mechanism is currently undergoing internal and external partner review before finalization.
The main candidate of the WHO so far, according to the two members of the working group, is disarmingly simple: counting the variants in the order in which V1, V2, V3, etc. are identified.
There are thousands and thousands of variants that exist and we need a way to label them, said Trevor Bedford, an evolutionary biologist at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle and a member of the working group.
Naming the diseases was not always so complicated. Syphilis, for example, is derived from a poem from 1530 in which a herb, Syphilus, is cursed by the god Apollo. But the composite microscope, invented around 1600, opened up a hidden world of microbes, allowing scientists to begin naming them after their shapes, said Richard Barnett, a science historian in Britain.
Still, racism and imperialism infiltrated the names of diseases. In the 1800s, as cholera spread from the Indian subcontinent to Europe, British newspapers began to call it Indian cholera, depicting the disease as a figure in a turban and clothes.
The label can very often reflect and extend a stain, said Dr. Barnett.
In 2015, the WHO released best practices for naming diseases: avoiding the names of geographical places or peoples, animal species or food, and terms that promote unnecessary fear, such as fatalities and epidemics.
Scientists rely on at least three competing nomenclature systems Gisaid, Cave AND The other type each of them has meaning in its own world.
You can not trace something you can not name, said Oliver Pybus, an evolutionary biologist at Oxford who helped design the Pango system.
Scientists name variants when changes in the genome coincide with new outbreaks, but they only draw attention to them if there is a change in their behavior if they transmit more easily, for example (B.1.1.7, first variant for the first time in Britain), or if they at least partially bypass the immune response (B.1.351, variant discovered in South Africa).
Coded in tangled letters and numbers are given the origin strings: B.1, for example, indicates that those variants are related to the outbreak in Italy last spring. (Once the hierarchy of variants becomes too deep to accommodate one number and another dot, the younger ones are given the next letter available alphabetically.)
But when scientists announced that a two-digit variant called B.1.315 removed from the first variant for the first time in South Africa was spreading to the United States, the South African health minister was quite confused between this and B. 1,351, said Tulio de Oliveira, a geneticist at the Nelson Mandela School of Medicine in Durban and a member of the WHO working group.
We need to create a system that not only evolutionary biologists can understand, he said.
With no easy alternatives at hand, people have used the B.1.351 call in the South African variant. By Dr. de Oliveira begged his colleagues to avoid the term. (Look no further than the origin of this virus: Calling it the China virus or the Wuhan virus introduced into xenophobia and aggression against people of East Asian descent around the world.)
The potential damage is large enough to discourage some countries from coming forward when a new pathogen is detected within their boundaries. Geographic names also quickly become obsolete: B.1.351 is in 48 seats now, so to call that variant of South Africa is absurd, added Dr. of Oliveira.
And practice can distort science. It is not entirely clear that the variant arose in South Africa: It was identified there in large part thanks to the diligence of South African scientists, but calling it as the variant of the countries may deceive other researchers in overseeing its possible route to South Africa from another country that was listing fewer coronavirus genomes.
In recent weeks, the proposal of a new system has become something of a spectator sport. Some of the suggestions for the name inspiration: hurricanes, Greek letters, birds, other animal names like red squirrel or aardvark, and local monsters.
ine OToole, a doctoral student at the University of Edinburgh who is part of the Pango team, suggested colors to show how different constellations of mutations related.
You can end up with powdery pink or purple or fuchsia, she said.
Sometimes, identifying a new variant of its characteristic mutation may be sufficient, especially when the mutations acquire strange names. Last spring, Ms. OToole and her associates started calling D614G, one of the earliest known mutations, Doug.
One type of day did not have a large amount of human interaction, she said. This was our humorous idea in blocking no. 1.
Other nicknames followed: Nelly for N501Y, a common thread in many troubling new variants, and Eeek for E484K, a mutation thought to make the virus less susceptible to vaccines.
But Eeek has appeared in many variants simultaneously around the world, highlighting the need for variants to have unique names.
The counting system that the WHO is considering is straightforward. But any new name will have to overcome the ease and simplicity of geographical labels to the general public. And scientists will have to strike a balance between labeling a variant quickly enough to prevent geographical names and being so careful not to end up naming irrelevant variants.
What I do not want is a system where we have this long list of variants that all have WHO names, but in fact only three of them are important and the other 17 are not important, said Dr. Bedford.
Whatever the final system, it will also have to be accepted by various groups of scientists as well as the general public.
If one does not really become the type of French language, it will make things more confusing, said Dr. Hodcroft. If you do not come up with something that people can easily say and type, and easily remember, they will simply return to using the geographical name.
